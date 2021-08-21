Pep’s boys fancied to sing stronger than Canaries

phumelela

After three successive 1-0 defeats in the Champions League final, Community Shield and at Tottenham on Sunday, Manchester City will be fancied to get back to the winning ways when they host newly promoted Norwich City today. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE WEEKEND



Saturday 21 August

S10 V3

M1 Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Maritzburg United: A provincial derby to get the league underway for both clubs as Arrows also look ahead to the MTN8 semi-finals. Maritzburg won the pre-season KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup.



M2 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC: Pirates have won twice in five games against Stellenbosch but the last two clashes between the clubs have been drawn. Pirates coach Joe Zinnbauer quit at the start of the week



M3 Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United: Sekhukhune make their top flight debut having bought 12 new players to reinforce their squad for the season. Chippa are playing for a first time under new coach Gavin Hunt.



M4 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Both clubs suffered defeats last weekend on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. Villa have won their last two home games against Newcastle 2-0.



M5 Crystal Palace vs Brentford: This is the first time these neighbours meet in official competition. Brentford upset Arsenal in the league opener last weekend while Palace got a 3-0 hiding at Chelsea.



M6 Leeds United vs Everton: Leeds have lost only four times at Elland Park in 52 past visits by Everton but those four defeats include the Toffee’s last visit to Leeds in February.



M7 Manchester City vs Norwich City: Another tough start for new boys Norwich, who lost to Liverpool on Saturday and must now take on the champions, who also lost on the opening weekend at Tottenham.



M8 Baroka vs Marumo Gallants: A Polokwane derby on the opening day of the new DStv Premiership season. Last season as TTM, Marumo Gallants beat Baroka 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 away.



M9 Cape Town City vs SuperSport United: City have won their last four home games against SuperSport, and without conceding a goal.



M10 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford: Brighton’s last two games against Watford have both been drawn. Brighton have won only three of 11 previous home games against Watford.

Suggested permutation:

R64.00 2,3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1,2 x 2,3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1