Chiefs will be looking for much of the same against Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs start their new league season exactly where they finished their last one, away against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium, hoping today to repeat June’s 1-0 victory. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

Sunday 22 August

S10 V3

M1 Girondins Bordeaux vs Angers: Bordeaux hired former Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic for the season but are yet to post a win since he took over while Angers won both opening two games of the Ligue 1 season and are unlikely leaders.



M2 Southampton vs Manchester United: Southampton likely still have the terror of their 9-0 pasting at Old Trafford in February in the back of their minds going into this game. Man Utd are uneaten in their past 11 clashes with the Saints.



M3 Swallows FC vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Having eliminated Orlando Pirates in the MTN8, Swallows will be in confident mood in contrast to Celtic with all the tension of their sale hanging overhead.



M4 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to the club who let him go before the end of last season. Wolves have another Portuguese Bruno Lage (ex-Benfica) in charge.



M5 TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin: A 4-0 away win over Augsburg on Saturday represented a rollocking start to the Bundesliga season for Hoffenheim. Union Berlin had a credible 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.



M6 Servette Geneva vs FC Luzern: Luzern have won three out of their last four clashes between these Swiss clubs, including one away.



M7 St. Johnstone vs Dundee United: The past four meetings between the two Scottish clubs were all drawn. Before that Dundee Utd gabbed an away win at McDiarmid Park.



M8 Tondela vs Portimonense: Tondela’s home record against Portimonense is four wins, two defeats and one draw in seven past visits.



M9 Arsenal vs Chelsea: There were contrasting starts to the season for both clubs at the weekend. Arsenal have won their previous three meetings against Chelsea.



M10 TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs: The last game of last season in June was between Galaxy and Chiefs at Mbombela with a top eight place at stake for both. Chiefs emerged narrow winners and Galaxy dropped to ninth spot.

