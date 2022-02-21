The Importance of Document Management

Sponsored

Document management is how your company manages, stores, and tracks electronic documents.

Document Management imposes controls and management capabilities onto documents, so when you need to use said documents, you can do so.

Document management systems range from small systems to large-scale configurations serving an international audience. Document management systems provide a means to incorporate standard physical document filing practices electronically.

How does The Document Warehouse assist with Document Management?

The Document Warehouse (TDW) recognises the importance of this practice, which is why we use advanced electronic document management software (EDMS) to provide effective document management solutions.

EDMS technology manages data capturing, document scanning, and records retrieval.

4 Facts about The Document Warehouse’s Electronic Document Management Systems:

TDW offers numerous electronic document management systems. These systems can be accessed in a hosted environment, eliminating the need for expensive infrastructure. The Document Warehouse’s EDMS includes an Onsite file management system which can manage and track your physical records through a user-friendly interface. It also works to move inactive files to an offsite storage facility, eliminating data capture costs at a storage facility. Documents are tracked using unique barcodes, and the document status is updated every time a document is added, moved, retrieved, boxed or sent offsite for efficient retrieval. An integrated document imaging module is also included with various file types such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.

