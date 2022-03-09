From forex bonuses to segregated accounts: Khwezi Trade offers the whole package

Sponsored

The idea that traders should never engage with unregulated brokers has already been entrenched in traders who have been trading for a long period of time.

The explanation for this is fairly straightforward: unregulated brokers are not required by law to protect the security of their clients’ funds.

Furthermore, these brokers are not subject to any kind of oversight to ensure that they meet their financial commitments or that they offer a transparent, fair, and secure trading environment.

Local regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has established new over-the-counter (OTC) regulations in order to tackle unethical players in the business.

Of all the Forex Brokers in South Africa, this makes Khwezi Trade, a division of Khwezi Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, the first to be granted an OTC licence. The latter makes this FX platform, which is proudly South African-owned, well ahead of the curve.

There are databases of blacklisted brokers who were able to swindle investors and traders of all skill levels because of the false front they put up. These scam brokers have tarnished the reputation of deposit and trading bonuses by implying that the availability of incentives is an indication that a broker is dishonest.

It should be noted that this is not always the case, and that certain brokers may give incentives while also guaranteeing that customer assets are kept secure in segregated accounts that are distinct from the broker’s own funds.

What is client segregation of funds and why is it important?

Segregated accounts are accounts that are kept separate from one another for each trader.

The use of a broker that provides segregated bank accounts for funding your trading account has a number of benefits. In the event that a brokerage goes out of business, a separate account offers a level of safety for traders.

Both the brokerage and the trader know exactly where their money is going and how it is being used. Many countries demand a segregated account to ensure that brokerages do not use client funds for operational purposes. By utilising a separate account, both parties are safeguarded from confusion.

Brokers holding a category 2 Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) license are permitted to provide segregated third-party funds administration accounts (TPFA) to their customers. The bank that holds these TPFA accounts is one of South Africa’s finest.

What are deposit bonuses, and what are the benefits of using it?

The deposit bonus is one of the most common promotional incentives for attracting new customers. Traders who fund their trading accounts get a predetermined amount or a percentage of their initial investment as compensation.

This is the fundamental premise. New clients are sometimes the only ones eligible for offers like this. With other Forex deposit bonus brokers, however, customers get this benefit anytime they make a deposit to their trading account.

What sets Khwezi Trade’s offering apart from the competition?

If you’re looking for a proudly South African Forex commodities and indices broker, that guarantees your money will be safe and secure in segregated accounts, while also rewarding you with a 30% bonus on your first deposit, Khwezi Trade is the place for you.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa regulates and supervises Khwezi Trade (Registration number: FSP 44816).

Because the FSCA is one of the world’s most stringent market regulators, Khwezi Trade is obliged to verify that all money are held in accounts with top-tier South African banks in order to maintain its license.

