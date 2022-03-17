Top 3 jobs in SA that are in high demand that you want to apply for

Sponsored

It is important to know which careers are high in demand in South Africa to know exactly what to search and apply for and what skills you need to train in, to get a specific job. Executive Placements offers careers in the top 3 high in-demand jobs in South Africa, they include:

Finance Manager

Finance managers are responsible for overlooking the financial health of an organisation. Their roles include creating financial reports, direct investment activities and developing plans for the long-term financial goals of a company. This career is high in demand as a financial manager helps a company establish its strengths and weaknesses.

One way to prepare for the role of a financial manager and climb an organisation’s ladder towards becoming a financial manager is, through acquiring the qualification of a CA (Chartered Accountant). A CA(SA) credential typically proves that its holder has the qualifications to file a business’s tax return, audit financial statements and business practices, and offer advisory services to clients. A financial manager has an internal say in a business, prepares financial statements and steers a company towards better profitability. There is a high demand for CA(SA)’s in the South African job market.

A big part of the financial state of a company depends on how well its finances are managed, that is where a finance manager comes in. You will want to follow this career path apply for these jobs as they are low-stress, good work-life balance job that ensures promotions and a good paying salary. You can apply for over 400 finance manager jobs on Executive Placements.

Software Developer

Software developers are responsible for creating computer software. They retrieve, store, and manipulate data to analyse a system’s capabilities and requirements. They maintain the design and maintenance of a software system. This career is in high demand as every organisation is turning digital, there is no doubt that IT specialists and software developers are in high demand these days and according to https://briefly.co.za/ will be in demand for the next 10 years.

These developers and specialists are needed to maintain the digital functioning of a company. This is a job worth applying for as it is high in demand, provides remote working, high salary and allows for travel. Apply for over 300 jobs on Executive Placements and find an executive position today.

Bridge Engineer

Bridge engineers are civil engineers responsible for designing and building bridges and other highway-related structures. Tasks include designing and maintaining structures and supervising the fabrication process. Civil engineering is high in demand as infrastructure ages and civil engineers are needed to repair, rebuild bridges, roads, and design new infrastructure.

Their problem-solving skills are essential for any organization. You will want to apply for these jobs because a high salary is promised. Engineers can express creativity with a technical component. Much of the work is spent physically, outdoors, and any engineer is a crucial figure in community development. Find over 600 engineer job offers on Executive Placements and find your dream job today.

These are just some of the top high in-demand jobs in South Africa, see Executive Placements Job Portal here for higher in-demand job offers that could land you an executive position.