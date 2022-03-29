Analyst says Ramaphosa’s trade and investment vision ‘out of touch with reality’

Brian Sokutu

Against the background of South Africa facing a myriad of challenges, political analysts were on Monday divided on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trade trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

One expert said government was “out of touch with reality on the ground”.

In the UAE to strengthen foreign trade and promote the country as an investment destination, Ramaphosa, who attended the South African National Day at Expo 2020 in Dubai with five Cabinet ministers, said the SA Pavilion highlighted opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism, enabling SA companies to exhibit products and engage with customers, international buyers and investors.

Ramaphosa said the pavilion treated visitors to “a display of the rich talent, creativity, and diversity in our country”.

He said: “What you will find to be extraordinary is just how diverse the SA economy is. SA is renowned for its agricultural products and so much more.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa a ‘game changer’ in the fight against corruption

“We have hosted companies producing a range of products, from armoured vehicles used in UN peace-keeping missions, an e-mobility van that highlights our capabilities in the electric car sector; to innovative products used in agroprocessing.”

While University of SA political science professor Dirk Kotze and University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood regarded the UAE visit as “vital in boosting the SA economy”, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said it demonstrated the government was “out of touch with reality on the ground”.

“For the president to pursue trade and investment at all costs, neglecting domestic problems like growing vigilantism against foreign nationals and crime, does not make us attractive,” said Mathekga.

“How do you justify investment in an environment of a growing crime.” But Kotze said: “It is a world event – very important for the president to visit and sell SA.”

Henwood added: “It’s important for the president to do as much as possible to market SA.”

– brians@citizen.co.za