Numsa members embark on an indefinite strike at Implats

Contract workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Monday morning embarked on an indefinite strike at Impala Platinum in the North West.

The workers – who are employed by companies contracted to provide services to Implats – served Reagetswe Mining Group, Triple M Mining and Newrak mining with a notice to strike, starting from 20 June 2022.

Numsa accused the contract companies of exploiting workers by paying them a fraction of what their permanent colleagues earn for doing exactly the same job. The union also claimed Implats had “shamefully washed its hands off” allegations of worker exploitation.

Numsa’s status as majority union

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said their members were on strike at Reagetswe and Triple M because the management of both companies had refused to bargain and recognise the union as a bargaining agent.

Jim said Numsa submitted its wage demands to both companies and they refused to engage in the demands.

“Both companies have been ordered by the Labour Court to conduct verification to confirm that Numsa is the majority union, but they have refused to adhere to this court order.

“We meet the threshold and workers have chosen Numsa as their union of choice,” he said in a statement.

Jim said Reagetswe threatened to interdict their strike, but they were not intimidated.

Newrak strike

At Newrak, Jim said Numsa was a recognised union, but the mine management was allegedly refusing to grant the union access to the workplace, and it would also not allow it to represent members or hold meetings there.

“They are claiming that Implats does not want Numsa at the workplace. We condemn Implats for interfering in the right of workers to be represented by the union of their choice,” he said.

