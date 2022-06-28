Total employment up by 0,4% compared to last quarter of 2021

Ina Opperman

Total employment in South Africa has increased by 0,4% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, thanks to increased employment in community services, manufacturing and mining.

There has also been an increase of 2,0% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Quarter-on-quarter employment

According to Statistics SA, this means that 42 000 more people were employed quarter-on-quarter, with 10 104 000 people employed in March 2022 compared to 10 062 000 people employed in December 2021.

The quarter-on-quarter increase was largely due to increases in employment in community services (69 000 or 2,4%), manufacturing (8 000 or 0,7%) and mining (2 000 or 0,4%).

While the electricity industry reported no quarterly change, employment in trade (-18 000 or -0,8%), construction (-9 000 or -1,7%), business services (-8 000 or -0,3%) and transport (-2 000 or -0,5%) decreased.

Full-time employment saw an increase of 1 000 or (0,0%), from 8 880 000 in December 2021 to 8 881 000 in March 2022 thanks to business services (14 000 or 0,7%) and mining (2 000 or 0,4%) employing more people. However, trade (-6 000 or -0,3%), manufacturing (-4 000 or -0,4%), transport (-3 000 or -0,7%), construction (-1 000 or -0,2%) and community services (-1 000 or -0,0%) employed fewer people.

Part-time employment increased by 41 000 or (3,5%) quarter-on-quarter, from 1 182 000 in December 2021 to 1 223 000 in March 2022, largely due to increases in community services (70 000 or 12,6%), manufacturing (12 000 or 15,6%) and transport (1 000 or 6,7%).

Year-on-year employment

Full-time employment increased by 8 000 or (0,1%) year-on-year between March 2021 and March 2022. Here the electricity industry also reported no quarterly change.

However, there were decreases in business services (-22 000 or -9,7%), trade (-12 000 or -5,1%) and construction (-8 000 or -11,4%).

Part-time employment increased by 192 000 or (18,6%) year-on-year between March 2021 and March 2022.

Salaries and wages

On the payment side, gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R28,2 billion or (-3,4%) from R827,3 billion in December 2021 to R799,1 billion in March 2022, primarily due to decreases in community services, manufacturing, transport, trade, construction and electricity.

Employees in business services and mining were fortunate enough to see an increase in their gross earnings.

Total gross earnings increased by R56,6 billion or (7,6%) between March 2021 and March 2022.

Basic salaries or wages paid to employees decreased by R4,5 billion (-0,6%) from R720,2 billion in December 2021 to R715,7 billion in March 2022, mainly due to decreases in community services, transport, construction and electricity.

Employees in trade, business services, manufacturing and mining received higher wages and salaries.

Year-on-year, basic salary/wages increased by R43,1 billion or (6,4%) between March 2021 and March 2022.

Bonus and overtime

Bonusses paid to employees decreased by R21,7 billion or (-25,6%) from R84,7 billion in December 2021 to R63,0 billion in March 2022.

Employees in community services, manufacturing, trade, transport, construction and electricity did not receive bonuses, but those in business services reported a quarterly increase.

Bonus payments increased by R12,7 billion or (25,4%) between March 2021 and March 2022.

Overtime payments decreased by R2,0 billion (-8,9%) from R22,4 billion in December 2021 to R20,4 billion in March 2022.

Employees in community services, manufacturing, business services, construction, transport and electricity earned less overtime, while trade employees had a quarterly increase.

Year-on-year overtime payments increased by R0,8 billion (4,2%) between March 2021 and March 2022.

The average monthly salary decreased by 1,4%, from R23 828 in November 2021 to R23 502 in February 2022 but increased by 1,8% since March 2021.

The Quarterly employment statistics (QES) is an enterprise-based sample survey conducted by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The samples are drawn from private non-agricultural businesses such as factories, firms, offices, and stores, as well as from national, provincial and local government entities.