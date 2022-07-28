Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
6 minute read
28 Jul 2022
5:15 am
Business

SA’s banks fertile ground for criminals, terror financing

Getrude Makhafola

South Africa's banking sector reported 52 terrorist-linked activities between 2018 and 2021.

Photo: iStock
One of South Africa's five largest banks doesn't know the citizenship status of over 8 000 of its customers, putting it at a high risk of being utilised for terrorism funding and money laundering, according to a report by the SA Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority (PA). The country's five large banks - ABSA, Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank and Investec hold 89% of the total assets for the banking sector and offer a wide range of complex, high-volume products and services and fast banking transactions. The PA surveyed 34 banks operating in the country - from the big five,...

Read more on these topics