Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
30 Jul 2022
4:31 am
Business

Fourth Industrial Revolution: SA’s digital skills ‘inadequate’

Reitumetse Makwea

SA’s digital competitiveness ranked 51st in 2016 and 44th in 2019, before falling to 60th in 2020.

Picture: iStock
South Africa has been struggling to enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution space and match its counterparts, as its innovation performance falls behind other middle-income countries, with education systems and skills training not adapting fast enough. Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande said the Covid epidemic had a catastrophic effect on public health systems and economic development around the world, endangering the progress made in achieving the sustainable development goals. ALSO READ: Science and innovation vital for economic recovery in SA – Ramaphosa This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said science and innovation were vital for the country’s economic...

Read more on these topics