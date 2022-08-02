Lunga Simelane
2 Aug 2022
4:45 am
Business

Concerns about Treasury asking public to discuss budget

Lunga Simelane

‘It is a little bit complicated and public does not know what it is about.'

Image: iStock
With the National Treasury asking ordinary South Africans for their views in its prebudget consultation process, the open door to public comment on the national budget policy was met with concerns by industry players. Chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt said revenues were the biggest role player in the South African economy and in most economies and the composition of taxes and state spending was very important. He said the budget was the heart of a democracy and it was important for the private sector to participate and make contributions to what the fiscal account should look like....

