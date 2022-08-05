Meet Africa’s nail queen

Brian Sokutu

Moipone Thandeka Mokhali Ndlovu may have been born in a sprawling Ekurhuleni township of Tembisa – currently in the news for intense community protests over lack of service delivery – but that has not daunted her from her vision: being owner of the successful Mooi Beauty Brow and Lash Bar.

Mooi Beauty Brow and Lash Bar is a high-end beauty and aesthetics brand – providing extended services related to beauty care: eyelash implants skin health, facial aesthetics, foot care, microblading, permanent eyeliner and many more.

The thriving beauty business emanated from her “love for people and a passion for all things empowering”.

Says Ndlovu: “Beauty is an empowering industry because it allows people to see themselves with the highest level of security and confidence.

“Today the business is extremely structured, but when I just started, I did everything associated with beauty.

“We are nationally renowned for our microblading.

“The business is currently situated in Johannesburg, South Africa but we have every intention to franchise the business out throughout the country.”

Asked about her growing business, she plans developing into a franchise, she says: “Today I could be a highly influential businesswoman, but I have never forgotten my roots in Tembisa.

“Mooi’s Beauty Bar has become a very successful business model that has been growing exponentially over the last few years.

“Besides business interests, my passion is in people – especially the youth.

“I want to see our young people succeed through working smart and through their believing in God.

“I believe in authenticity and consistency.”

Reflecting on her partnership with Tammy Taylor Nails, she said: “Mooi Beauty has partnered up with the incredible Tammy Taylor Nails where Mooi Beauty will be found in a Tammy Taylor Salon.

“We will also be doing pop ups throughout South Africa in Witbank, East London, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.”

On the power of social media, Ndlovu relates a story of an employee of a food chain Pick n Pay.

“One of our biggest supermarkets in South Africa is called Pick n Pay.

“There was an employee that worked for Pick n Pay, who was cyber bullied because of her grooming.

“I am strongly against bullying and I assisted the woman and social media went crazy.

“People followed me and supported my business so much after that moment.

“I never had any intention to get anything back from my goodwill gesture but God is so great and he opened up doors for me that make me very grateful.”

On what advice should be given to young women, says Ndlovu: ”Never give up on your goals and dreams.

“Stay consistent and authentic in whatever you do and say.

“Your word is everything and don’t be afraid to pull up your sleeves to achieve your dreams.

“My business came from humble beginnings, I started the business in my child’s room, then it grew to a smaller location the size of a garage and now we in one of the most beautiful locations in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Anything is possible if you just believe in your goals and dreams,” she says.

Where does she see herself in five years?

“I see Mooi Beauty Bar’s all around the country.

“I see us having multiple stores around South Africa and perhaps even in some parts of Africa.

“I see my business being celebrated by South Africa as one of the businesses that the country can be proud of.

“I would also like to consider getting into the product space in the near future.”

Her favourite quote?

“Consistency is what transforms average into excellence.”

Her favourite hotel in United Arab Emirates (UAE)?

“Burj Al Arab.”

Favourite restaurant in UAE?

“Nammos.”

Her favourite personality in the UAE?

Huda Kattan

