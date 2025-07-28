5 smart ways to prepare financially for your child’s first year of school

Look for institutions that offer monthly payment options, discounts for early payments, and clear communication

With the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) opening online admissions for Grades 1 and Grade 8, and private schools beginning their application process for 2026, parents are urged to start preparing their finances now.

According to Natasha Vellieux, finance manager at Spark Schools, planning ahead is essential.

Five ways to prepare

Start budgeting now:

“It’s never too early to start planning,” added Stian de Witt, executive head of Financial Planning at advisory firm NMG Benefits.

De Witt also encourages parents to involve their children in the budgeting conversation early on, using a colourful and memorable system: the three piggy banks. Assign each piggy bank a colour and purpose:

Red piggy bank – Save: This is where kids learn the value of saving for emergencies or special items.

Green piggy bank – Spend: Everyday spending money, allowing kids to make small financial decisions.

Orange piggy bank – Give: Money set aside to help others—whether it’s for a charity, someone in need, or their place of worship.

“This system helps children understand the basics of financial discipline, generosity, and delayed gratification – skills that are invaluable in the long term,” says De Witt.

Create a school-specific savings plan:

From fees and uniforms to transport and aftercare, school costs add up.

“Putting even a small amount of money into a high-interest savings account each month will help when payments are due,” De Witt advised.

ALSO READ: Do you really still need a bank account?

Look for transparency, flexibility, and partnership:

Look for institutions that offer monthly payment options, discounts for early payments, and clear communication.

“It’s also important to choose a school that walks the journey with you,” said Vellieux.

Shop smart for uniforms and supplies:

Parents can cut costs by buying second-hand uniforms and sourcing discounted stationery online or through school exchanges.

Prioritise quality, not just price:

“A low-fee school may seem cheaper upfront, but you can’t put a price on the quality of the education your children receive,” says Vellieux.

She noted that some affordable private schools now offer high-quality, data-driven education aligned with international benchmarks.

ALSO READ: Tips on how to maintain your lifestyle

Vellieux said enrolling a child in school is not only about finding the school, but making sure the parent is financially set to pay school fees for the next 12 years.

“By budgeting early and choosing a school that aligns with your financial situation and educational goals, you’re setting your child, and your wallet, up for long-term success,” she said.

NOW READ: Grade 1 and Grade 8 online admissions for 2026 now open in Gauteng