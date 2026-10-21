‘Bugger the electorate’: Godongwana’s MTBPS under scrutiny

Shilowa questions the government's plan to ease economic pressures.

Former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa doubts finance minister Enoch Godongwana will introduce a stimulus package to ease South Africans’ economic hardship, accusing the ANC-led government of prioritising its own interests over voters.

Shilowa said he is not optimistic about the government introducing measures to stimulate the economy ahead of Godongwana’s delivery of the 2026 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

“Knowing Godongwana and the ANC, I am not holding my breath for a stimulus package. Treasury will get the blame,” Shilowa wrote.

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He added that although Treasury would consider the figures and develop different options, the budget reflected the decisions of Godongwana, cabinet, and the president.

“Indicate left but turn right. Bugger the electorate.” Shilowa said.

Economic pressures increase ahead of budget

Although he did not specify which stimulus package he was referring to, Shilowa’s comments come as the government faces growing pressure to address the rising cost of living, fuel prices, and the burden of the country’s debt.

Godongwana is expected to outline the government’s economic priorities in the MTBPS, with one key concern being whether the government will introduce further fuel levy relief as South Africans continue to face pressure from rising fuel prices.

A previous intervention, a R3-per-litre reduction introduced in April and extended until June, cost the government an estimated R17.2 billion in lost revenue.

While further relief is being considered, the government must balance helping struggling households with funding other public services and managing its debt.

Government spending under scrutiny

Treasury is also under pressure to stabilise government debt while supporting economic growth and service delivery. Economists have called for tighter spending controls.

Shilowa’s criticism raises questions about whether the upcoming budget will meaningfully relieve households facing economic hardship.