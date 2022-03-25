Two SA mining companies sign MOU to provide MTN and Huawei with 5G equipment

Narissa Subramoney

Two South African mines are going digital after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MTN Business and Huawei Technologies South Africa, to supply 5G equipment and connectivity.

Canyon Coal, which is trading as Miniandante Mining company and Minetec Smart Mining are looking to lead the sector into the fourth and fifth industrial revolution.

Mining goes digital

MTN said the newly formed partnership signals a game-changer that will transform old mining processes.

The agreement will allow MTN Business and Huawei to provide 5G equipment and connectivity and aims to provide high-speed 5G broadband access and security assurance throughout the mining areas.

Once complete, participants will mark a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the local industry.

It will effectively demonstrate how several emerging technologies can be combined with 5G to improve functions across the mines, including ore screening, mining equipment automation, transmission equipment automation, and underground safety.

The application of digital technologies, both in their current form and in future digital forms such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is increasingly pivotal to mining success.

As the world moves toward the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions, 5G technologies will play a crucial part in ensuring that companies gain a competitive edge in the market.

This advancement is increasingly important as South Africa looks to remain competitive in the global mineral and resources space.

South Africa’s mining sector must embrace new tech

According to a Wits University report, South Africa is currently ranked 5th internationally in terms of mining contribution to GDP.

Statistics from the South African Department of Mineral Resources and the US Geological Survey indicate that South Africa possesses ore reserves amounting to a value of more than US$2.5 trillion.

“Now, more than ever, South Africa needs a competitive minerals industry. This will only be possible if science and technology plays the quintessential role of changing the cost and exploitation horizons of the sector,” said the report,

“The digital era has opened up a world of endless possibilities and opportunities, and businesses can maximise efficiency and work smarter with more and more digital solutions available in the market,” said MTN in a statement.

The digital era has not only changed how we work, but it has also opened up new opportunities for young people in the ICT space and created more jobs.

“The industry is at the crossroads of significant technological changes,” said Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN Business Wanda Matandela.

“We have invested over R50 billion in modernising our network for the past five years.

The partnership with mining companies will see all parties involved reaping the benefits of our best network,” concluded Matandela.

