Ina Opperman

Fill up your car with fuel today to save a few cents more for petrol and more than a rand for diesel, as fuel prices increase at midnight when 93 octane petrol goes up by 28c per litre and 95 octane by 36c, while the price of diesel will rise by between R1.52 and R1.69 per litre.

The R1.50 reduction on the General Fuel Levy (GFL) that the minister of finance announced last week also comes into effect tomorrow, which is why the increases for petrol are so low.

The fuel levy decrease means this tax now stands at R2.44 per litre where it used to be R3.94.

It could have been worse

However, according to the Automobile Association (AA), the price of all fuels is still increasing across the board and it could have been worse if the GFL was not reduced.

ALSO READ: Fill up your tanks: Petrol price increases for April announced

From midnight tonight, 95 octane will cost R21.96 per litre in Gauteng and R21.24 at the coast, while the price cap for diesel in Gauteng is now set at R21.01 per litre and R20.39 at the coast.

“As the country heads closer to winter, illuminating paraffin will now cost R15.84 per litre in Gauteng and R15.02 at the coast dealing yet another blow to poorest of the poor who use this fuel for heating, cooking and lighting,” the AA says.

ALSO READ: Dropping the fuel price by R1.50 is a small mercy, but we’ll take it

Civil organisation Outa says the impact of rising international oil prices as a result of the war in Ukraine would have taken the price of a litre of 95 octane petrol in Gauteng to around the R23.40 mark from tonight if the minister did not reduce the fuel levy.

The minister also announced in his Budget Speech in February that the General Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund levy for the coming year will not be increased.

Outa says if he did not do this, consumers would have paid another 35 to 40 cents more from tomorrow.