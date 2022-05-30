Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
30 May 2022
7:30 am
Business News

How fuel hike will hit poor

Marizka Coetzer

Organisations helping poor say lines are growing longer.

Picture: Neil McCartney
The fuel levy reduction is set to end and rising petrol prices threaten to take the food out of the mouths of the needy, unemployed and the vulnerable. Gert Jonker, founder and chief executive of orphanage The Bethany House Trust, said: “It is a nightmare. We have to daily drive 120 children to and from schools, attend court cases and conduct community investigations.” Jonker added that financial contributions have been declining since the Covid outbreak. “Fuel expenses are the third-largest expense the orphanage has,” he said. Jonker said the orphanage relied on small state subsidies and community donations. CEO of...

