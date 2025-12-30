Cape Town’s impressive port rebound boosted by fruit exporters

The Public Sector Partnership that helped boost fruit exports in 2025 has been renewed for 2026.

Cape Town Container Terminal, which handles most of SA’s fresh fruit exports, is making a determined bid to lift itself from the bottom of the World Bank’s list of worst-performing ports.

This week, it announced the renewal of a Public Sector Partnership (PSP) to maintain operational readiness at the port. This is a collaboration between the Western Cape government, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), and private sector operators and business groups.

The World Bank Container Port Index (CPPI) for 2024, released in September this year, ranked Durban the worst performing port in the world out of 403 ports globally, with Cape Town moving itself from the bottom of the list in the previous year to 400th in 2024.

“A key objective of reinstating this project is to ensure that both the terminal and the fruit industry remain fully prepared for unforeseen operational disruptions, such as multiple windbound days,” says Piet de Jager, CEO of the Fresh Produce Exporters’ Forum (FPEF).

Transnet figures show refrigerated container volumes through the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) increased 32% for the eight months to August 2025 over the same period last year, while overall export volumes were up 24%.

Cold-chain boost

The PSP will deploy two additional 500kVA generators to maintain cold-chain stability during periods of high export volumes.

These generators, along with additional plug points, will smooth out potential disruptions and maintain cold-chain integrity, regardless of operational conditions.

“This partnership reflects the industry’s proactive approach to safeguarding South Africa’s international competitiveness.

“By investing collaboratively in practical solutions, such as additional reefer capacity, we are protecting export markets, supporting jobs and contributing to long-term economic growth,” says Mecia Petersen, CEO of the South African Table Grape Industry.

The World Bank commended Cape Town for its sharp improvement in performance since 2023, describing it as “one of the strongest gains globally. Cape Town has invested in new cranes and equipment, upgraded warehousing capacity, and introduced innovative measures such as hydraulic shore-tension units”.

Export goals for 2035

The Western Cape has a goal of trebling exports by 2035 – a plan contingent on lowering logistics costs and improving port efficiency.

Cape Town port accounts for about 80% of perishable deciduous fruit exports, including apples, pears and table grapes, while its share of national citrus exports is 24%.

In September, the port announced the deployment of nine new rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, part of a fleet of 28 such cranes to be assembled and deployed by Transnet under a R3.4 billion capital spending programme.

The new RTGs are equipped with anti-sway systems able to operate at wind speeds of 90 km/h, as well as video cameras that provide operators with a 3D view of the load handling and crane operation.

Collaboration driving growth

“Last year this time, we were being grilled about the performance and queuing vessels at the ports. Today, we can tell a different story.

“There are no vessel backlogs and performance has improved considerably, not just in Cape Town, but across our terminals,” said Transnet Group chief operating officer Solly Letsoalo in September.

Says Western Cape Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer: “This PSP demonstrates how collaboration and innovation can deliver practical solutions.

“Efficient port operations are non-negotiable for economic growth, and through partnerships like this, we are strengthening the port’s capacity to support our Growth for Jobs vision and deliver real economic and social benefits for the people of the Western Cape.”

