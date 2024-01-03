Growth: Economic outlook for SA will remain tough – expert

As the South African economy continues to struggle with low economic growth, high unemployment and persistent poverty, the country’s economic outlook is set to be shaped by global economic trends, geopolitical developments, domestic infrastructural challenges, effective implementation of reform commitments and the pending elections, according to leading economists. More than 40 polls involving over four billion people With elections taking place in most parts of the world this year – putting the spotlight on the global state of democracy, including in South Africa – North-West University economics professor Raymond Parsons said there would be more than 40 polls involving over…

As the South African economy continues to struggle with low economic growth, high unemployment and persistent poverty, the country’s economic outlook is set to be shaped by global economic trends, geopolitical developments, domestic infrastructural challenges, effective implementation of reform commitments and the pending elections, according to leading economists.

More than 40 polls involving over four billion people

With elections taking place in most parts of the world this year – putting the spotlight on the global state of democracy, including in South Africa – North-West University economics professor Raymond Parsons said there would be more than 40 polls involving over four billion people.

“Western economies might do better in 2024 than expected, but are not out of the woods yet.

“With interest rates staying ‘higher for longer’ in many economies, it will for now still be painful for companies and consumers alike in several parts of the global economy,” said Parsons.

“The Chinese economy is also expected to slow to about 4.5% over the next 12 months.”

ALSO READ: Will City of Joburg collapse?

Geopolitical risks “on the upside”

Geopolitical risks were “on the upside”. “The Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have raised global trade concerns, with heightened worries of supply chain instability.

“The IMF (International Monetary Fund) has forecast world economic growth in 2023 at 3%, easing slightly to 2.9% in 2024, but with wide divergences between regions and countries.

“Expert opinion is still divided on whether the US economy will experience a ‘soft landing’ in the months ahead. The US economy continues to surprise on the upside,” added Parsons.

While many South Africans would be pleased to see the back of 2023 – with its persistent fault lines – Parsons said SA’s economic performance in 2024 would be driven by trends in exports, consumer spending and investment.

Interest rates may well now have peaked

Interest rates may well now have peaked in South Africa and, barring shocks, borrowing costs may begin to ease later in the year.

ALSO READ: South Africa is on the brink of economic collapse, warn experts

Parsons said expectations of a revised Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) to be agreed by the US – when the matter comes up for renewal in 2025 – might be a positive thing, despite “some political resistance later from some circles in the US”.

“And an enlarged Brics from five to 11 members, will potentially have a bigger voice in global economic forums,” said Parsons.

“On the negative side, the economic outlook for South Africa will remain a tough and challenging environment.

“The economy will continue to grapple with domestic and global headwinds as it moves into 2024.”

‘SA is likely to be impacted by ongoing global and regional geopolitical headwinds’

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Pharmacare Group’s senior executive and a member of the Brics Business Council, said: “As a small open economy, SA is likely to be impacted by ongoing global and regional geopolitical headwinds, which are likely to intensify in the new year.

ALSO READ: Agoa gives US ‘unworthy licence to interfere’ in domestic affairs of African states

“This also coincides with the lead up to our elections.

“While we and other emerging markets navigate these unavoidable geopolitical headwinds, we will have to be ultra disciplined in our fiscal management.

“On the positive side, businesses’ ongoing collaboration with government in the three critical areas of economic growth, should continue to restore some confidence back into the economy.

“There should be ongoing, iterative and steady – if not swift progress toward addressing these three critical areas: energy security, logistics, supply chain and crime and corruption.”

Local economy continued to struggle with issues

University of Johannesburg associate economics professor Peter Baur said the local economy continued to struggle with issues of low economic growth, high unemployment, and persistent poverty.

ALSO READ: From mangoes to avocados: Limpopo MECs declare the province a hunger-free region

“Youth unemployment rate remains particularly high at 58%. Continuous infrastructural challenges, such as energy inefficiencies, transport bottlenecks and crime, continue to cloud the economic landscape.

“Yet beyond the local challenges, there is also evidence of positive global economic growth, which should continue to stimulate the SA export environment,” said Baur.