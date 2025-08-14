Mel Viljoen has a new partner in the US and 10 Afrikaner ‘girls’ on the way

It seems to be going swimmingly for the Viljoens in Miami, with a new business putting up $3 million, or R52 million.

Mel Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame has found a new business partner in the US who “contributed” $3 million (R52 million), while she also says that the “first 10 Afrikaner girls” are on their way to do “the nails”.

Viljoen announced this with a video on Facebook where she is giving a manicure to her new partner, Sheila Martin, who owns the Lilymac Spa & Boutique in Palm Beach, Miami.

Viljoen writes: “I just want to say thank you to Sheila Martin, owner and founder of Lilymac Spa & Boutique for her contribution of $3m. This is such an exciting time. All the queens coming on board. What she (Martin) loves most about this partnership is the haters, she says. The more bad news about someone, the more Americans want to invest. Very counterintuitive but great for business!”

“America is good to us!” she gushes.

Viljoens vs Tammy Taylor also started with an agreement

Viljoen’s widely publicised troubles with Tammy Taylor also started with an agreement with a US beauty business owner. It ended with allegations of fraud and with Tammy Taylor suing them for using her trademark without her permission. A California court recently barred the Vijoens from using it.

Viljoen and her husband, Peet, met the real Tammy Taylor on a trip to the US and in 2017 entered into an international distribution agreement that granted the Viljoens the right to distribute Tammy Taylor Nail products in Australia and Africa, according to the judgment in a California court when Taylor sued them for using her trademark without her permission.

Eighteen months later, Tammy Taylor entered into a master licence agreement with the Viljoens, giving them rights to use Tammy Taylor’s US registered trademarks as well as her system for operating nail salons to enable the Viljoens to open their own salons in Africa under the Tammy Taylor name.

However, the relationship between Taylor and the Viljoens quickly disintegrated and Tammy Taylor terminated both agreements by April 2022. But the Viljoens continue to use her trademarks.

Their troubles continued in South Africa too, as a number of prospective franchisees wanted their money back after paying for a licence fee upfront until the Viljoens could find a venue for the salon, but receiving nothing in the end. One of them paid for two salons and a stake in the business, but lost R5.8 million.

Viljoens get hiding in last Tammy Taylor case in SA

In April, in the last case before they left the country, Judge Joseph Raulinga declared the transaction between Tammy Taylor Global Franchising, the Viljoens and Lebohang Hlathuka unconscionable, unjust and unreasonable in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). It was also declared void.

In addition, he ordered that Tammy Taylor Global Franchising must refund Hlathuka the R600 000 she paid for a salon with interest. He also ordered that Tammy Taylor Global Franchising, as well as both the Viljoens immediately cease representing that they have the legal authority to sell Tammy Taylor nail franchises in South Africa without permission under the Trade Marks Act and without authorisation or a licence.

He also ordered that they must remove all references to Tammy Taylor from their websites, stationery, forms, marketing material, salon products and social media platforms within 30 days from 25 April. Nothing was removed or changed.

Judge got the Hawks involved

Raulinga also ordered the registrar of the court to forward a copy of the order and all the papers to the NPA and that Tammy Taylor Global Franchising and the Viljoens must pay Hlathuka’s legal costs.

The lawyer acting for Tammy Taylor Global Franchising and the Viljoens informed Hlathuka’s lawyer that they will appeal the order but have since informed all the parties that they are withdrawing from the case.

Meanwhile, the Hawks confirmed that they are investigating various matters against the Viljoens for fraud.

Just after the Viljoens confirmed the news that they left South Africa in May, the real Tammy Taylor struck.

Real Tammy Taylor awarded about R71 million

She already announced a year ago that she intended to sue the Viljoens for $100 million. However, when the case was heard in April, the Viljoens did not contest it. Tammy Taylor was awarded $4 million (R71 million) for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

Mel said in a subsequent video that Taylor got a “default judgment”, seemingly inferring that it carries less authority than the judgment in a defended case. Peet pointed out that he already read in the media last year that Taylor wants $100 million from them. In the video, he laughs and says she might as well have sued the moon.

After the latest case, the Viljoens left the country for Miami, where they started posting videos on Fakebook and Instagram, filled with comments about how much they hate South African blacks and how much they love the US.

They also promised to help Afrikaners to go and settle in the US, saying it is very cheap to live there – even on a waiter’s salary. Viljoen also invited nail technicians who she trained to go to the US to do nails as there is not much training there, with Vietnamese girls doing nails at night after, as she puts it, “making flied lice”.

Their posts are filled with nasty comments about other races and nations. Their responses to their critics who ask what happened to the money they took from South African franchisees are almost playground bully behaviour. Responses include calling them gay or fat or saying, from a racist point of view, that they had a child with a black person.

Is this the Viljoens’ business advice after Tammy Taylor debacle?

In another post Viljoen posted pictures of what looks like her business advice. According to the first tip, titled “Attention is currency”:

In the US, being talked about is often more valuable than being liked.

Media outlets, influencers and brands are in constant competition for clicks, views and engagement – controversy guarantees those.

The saying “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” is taken much more literally in “Marican” pop culture than in many other countries.

According to “celebrity and ‘outlaw’ branding”:

The US has a long history of glamorsiging (sic) the rebel, the underdog, and the outlaw – from cowboys and rock stars to controversial CEOs and reality stars.

People who “break rules’ are often seen as bold, authentic or fearless – even if what they do is morally questionable.

And explain the “entertainment culture”:

Americans don’t just consume news; they consume drama.

A controversial figure can cross over into pop culture simply because they make for good TV, viral TikToks, or heated debates on talk shows.

Many reality shows and influencers deliberately manufacture conflict to boost ratings and follower counts.

The Viljoens did not respond to a request for comment on the new partner and the franchisees left behind in South Africa.