Many parents are financially stressed about back-to-school costs

A rise in the cost of school fees, uniforms, stationary, transport and food have less than half parents optimistic about the coming years.

The new school year will bring updated challenges and a fresh round of stress for parents needing to stretch the limits of their budgets.

School fees and the cost of stationery and uniforms have increased since last year, compounding the annual pressure of putting a child through school.

A recent survey measured the sentiments of parents, highlighting which school-related financial obligations were causing them the most sleepless nights.

70% of household spent more in 2025

1Life Insurance this week released its annual back-to-school survey in time for the beginning of the 2026 school year.

Responses reveal that school fees and uniforms were the costliest items for the majority of parents, with unforeseen financial costs hampering school preparations for four out of every five respondents.

An increase in the cost of food, transport and stationery resulted in 70% of households surveyed spending more in 2025 than in previous years.

However, back-to-school stress was almost ubiquitous, with 95% of survey respondents admitting that preparing for the new school year was a stressful event.

“Although, the back-to-school season remains a financial and emotional hurdle for many families, this year’s survey data shows encouraging signs of resilience.

“Parents are finding creative ways to manage costs and prioritise education, even in the face of rising living expenses,” said money coach and facilitator at 1Life’s Truth About Money Hayley Parry.

Back-to-school purchasing habits

While school fees and uniforms were the most expensive item 62% of respondents, that figure was down from 75% in the previous year’s survey.

Stationary was primary cost concern for 28% of respondents, while either food, transport and extramural costs were a concern for 9% of parents.

Lessons learned from previous years allowed 28% of respondents to report improvements in their ability to budget strictly, however, 10% dipped into savings to meet school demands.

To combat costs, 21% are able to reuse items from last year and some chose to spread the costs out across the year with 15% replenishing school supplies gradually throughout the year.

Some chose to source the cheapest place to purchase supplies, yet only 37% of respondents stated that they compared the prices of outlets.

Overall, less than half – 45% – “expressed confidence in their ability to afford their children’s education over the next two years”.

“By understanding household expenses, knowing what is truly affordable, and asking for financial support where it is available, families can avoid unnecessary debt and stress,” added Parry.

‘Planning helps reduce pressure’

The Education Price Index, a calculation based on a basket of education-related products, increased by 4.5% in 2025, while school fees increased by roughly 5%.

JustMoney shared several short and long-term actions that households could take to soften the back-to-school blow.

Head of customer experience at JustMoney, Sarah Nicholson, advises starting with a budget, maximising loyalty points and exploring financial support such as bursaries or sibling discounts.

“Shop for second-hand uniforms and sport equipment, explore shared transport, and evaluate whether private tutoring or additional classes are necessary,” said Nicholson.

Long-term solutions include tax-free savings accounts, fixed-term deposits or notice accounts or insurers’ education savings plans or endowments.

“The cost of education can be daunting, but planning helps reduce the pressure, especially at a time when many households are already under financial strain.

“The earlier families think ahead and start preparing, the less likely they are to rely on debt to fund schooling,” Nicholson said.

