Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
26 May 2022
5:24 pm
Personal Finance

R45 000/month – How much money you need to ‘survive’ comfortably in SA

While most South Africans earn just R23,982 per month, experts estimate that R45 000 is needed if you want to live comfortably.

Image: iStock
Very few South Africans will succeed in earning R45 000 per month in wages, but the rapidly rising cost of living means this is how much most would need to survive while earning a comfortable living and in retirement. Consumers have diverging ideas about what it means to survive financially says Gareth Price, founder of both Cloudworx and Investmint and CFO at BackaBuddy. “Households should prioritise the basics, such as food, rent, transport, electricity, education, burial insurance, debt repayments, basic hygiene and medical products that add up to R7,000 to R9,000 per month.” ALSO READ: Government killing its own golden...