Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
2 minute read
3 Jun 2022
6:13 pm
Personal Finance

It pays to be honest with your life insurer

When you apply for life insurance, the insurer expects you to be honest about your health.

Image: iStock
It pays to be honest with your life insurer, as demonstrated with the death claims being paid out to the families of people who died last year. Less than 10% of claims were rejected because the person who applied for the policy did not disclose all the information required. When you apply for life insurance, you have to answer numerous questions about your health as well as the health of close family members to enable the insurer to calculate the risk of insuring your life. Consumers usually give all the information and claims get paid when they die or become...

