The important thing to remember is that your online shop must also meet some legal requirements, just like any other small business.

Sorting out the legal requirements for your online shop will save you from trying to fix problems and complaints later. The easiest way to sell goods or services for your small business is to do it online. Many consumers started buying online during the pandemic and many would like to continue doing so. An online shop also means that you do not have to pay for expensive retail space. After seeing an increase in complaints about online shopping, even before the pandemic in 2019, the National Consumer Commission decided to issue a Business Guide for online businesses based on international...