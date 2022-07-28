Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
28 Jul 2022
7:24 pm
South Africans’ salaries can’t keep up with dismal economic environment, inflation

Consumers should brace for an average headline CPI around 7% for the second half of 2022, which will further erode purchasing power.

The dismal economic environment and inflation is clearly affecting salaries as rocketing inflation rates takes its toll on the average salaried worker. Salaries struggled to keep pace with high inflation in June, the second consecutive month that nominal salaries remained below the R15 000 mark, 1.8% lower than a year ago. According to the latest monthly BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI), these lower salaries, combined with recent interest rate hikes, the weakened rand exchange rate and ongoing loadshedding, as well as rising fuel, food and administered prices, are putting the purchasing power of South Africans under huge pressure, causing low...