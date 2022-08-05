Capitec’s infrastructural issues disrupt online banking platforms

Moneyweb

Capitec Bank says it is still experiencing infrastructural problems in the central servers that support its banking channels.

On Friday morning, the bank’s mobile banking application still remained offline.

For the past 24 hours, clients have only been able to use Capitec’s ATMs and bank cards for transactions while its mobile banking application, USSD and internet banking services remain offline.

The bank, on Friday, noted in a tweet, “We realise this is a terrible experience for our clients and apologise for the inconvenience if you have tried to make use of our banking app, USSD and internet banking in the last 24 hours.”

While we are experiencing technical issues, here are the channels that work. We are absolutely committed to resolving the issue and have experts who are on it. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to affected clients. pic.twitter.com/fa2BGIxyMP— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022

It says it is committed to resolving the issue and has a team of technology experts who are correcting the problem.

This follows after the bank tweeted on Thursday morning that it was aware of client’s connectivity issues with its app, internet banking and USSD services. “We want to assure you that we are on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” it added.

The bank says clients can still make use of ATMs and bank cards for payments.

