Standard Bank, Tax consulting SA and SAIT hosts free tax webinar

Top tax experts are all set to converge for the International Tax Structures for South African and African Wealth event – a webinar that is to be held today.

The webinar promises to be a veritable of the who’s who of tax experts and leaders in finance. The event, will answer many pressing questions those with wealth and their managers have long been asking.

The session will be hosted by the South African Institute of Taxation (SAIT) in collaboration with Tax Consulting South Africa and Standard Bank. The organisers have already received an overwhelming number of registrations, indicating major interest around this important theme.

In-demand keynote speakers include Judge Dennis Davis (Chair- Davis Tax Committee), Keith Engel (CEO of SAIT), Michael Giraud and Jonathan Sprigg (Head of Fiduciary Services at Standard Bank in Jersey and Mauritius respectively), and Jerry Botha (Managing Partner at Tax Consulting SA). Each is a highly respected and sought-after industry expert with decades of experience in taxation and offshore structures.

Subject presenters are also among the top professionals in their field.

SARS secrets revealed

Of particular interest will be the attendance of high-level SARS speakers, who will offer the audience insights into the workings of its High Wealth Individuals (HWI) unit and details on the areas it focuses on when investigating wealthy taxpayers. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into how the tax authority will pursue enforcement of taxation on the wealthy in the future.

SARS has been asked to answer questions on tax avoidance, net asset determination, its use of third party data, trusts, estates, the top offshore jurisdictions on its radar, lingering loopholes it wants to close, and more.

SARS speakers include Natasha Singh, Director – High Wealth Individual Unit and Sunita Manik, Executive – Revenue Planning.

A range of topics

SARS’ contribution is by no means the focus of the event. Specialist speakers from the hosts and their international partners will also present on a range of need-to-know subjects, including:

Wealth tax and general tax policy

Offshore wealth considerations

The practicalities of offshore structure

UK as an emigration destination, including the Crown Dependencies

Offshore pitfalls caused by ill-informed advisors and how to avoid them

Each speaker will unpack their topic to reveal critical tax insights not typically available to the audience.

Sessions are 30 to 45 minutes each, with the first starting at 8am UK time or 9am South African time.

The event is the ideal appetiser for those looking forward to the SAIT’s upcoming Tax Indaba in September this year, which continues to be the largest tax conference in South Africa.

Registration

The webinar will be hosted on the Zoom conferencing platform. Those wishing to attend should register immediately to ensure they don’t miss out on the vital information on offer.

