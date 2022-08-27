Ten top tips for making the most of the planned two-pot retirement savings system

Ina Opperman

The planned two-pot system for retirement savings will allow members of retirement funds to access one-third of their pension savings once a year in the event of an emergency while preserving the other two-thirds for retirement as a better alternative for people resigning from their jobs to access their pensions or provident funds.

National Treasury recently published the 2022 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill for public comment until 29 August 2022 to introduce the two-pot system for retirement savings that was flagged in the National Budget.

The planned implementation date is 1 March 2023, although Treasury said it was probably optimistic, given the necessary changes to fund rules and systems and educate members, says Joon Chong, partner at law firm Webber Wentzel.

“In practice, members of longer standing in retirement funds will have three pots: the vested pot (amounts accumulated before the implementation date), the savings pot (the one-third that is accessible) and the retirement pot (the two-thirds of contributions after 1 March 2023 that have to be preserved until retirement date).”

Top ten aspects of the two-pot system for retirement savings

These are the top ten aspects of how the two-pot system is envisaged to work according to the draft legislation: