Suspended SAA acting CEO halts court bid for post

Seshibe seems to have withdrawn his application after being implicated in misconduct

Less than five days after suspended SAA acting group CEO Matshela Seshibe launched an urgent court challenge against the airline, he has withdrawn his application.

The about-turn comes amid claims that an internal investigation implicated him in misconduct.

Urgent application withdrawn

Both Seshibe’s legal team and airline spokesperson Mphilo Dlamini confirmed the urgent application had been withdrawn.

TGR Attorneys responded to The Citizen on Seshibe’s behalf. “Mr Seshibe has withdrawn the urgent application because the circumstances underpinning the need for urgent relief have changed and there is therefore no longer a need to proceed on the urgent timetable,” a spokesperson said.

“The withdrawal is not a concession on the merits of his concerns, which remain as set out in his founding papers. He continues to reserve all of his rights and legal remedies.”

The firm did not explain what had changed.

SAA investigation

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that findings from an SAA Group and Air Chefs investigation prompted the withdrawal. SAA declined to confirm or deny any connection between the events.

The airline will meanwhile proceed with recruiting a permanent CEO.

“SAA will communicate the outcome at the appropriate time once the process has been duly concluded,” Dlamini said.

Seshibe approached the high court after SAA excluded him from interviews for the permanent CEO position. He had been shortlisted and invited to an interview, but the airline withdrew the invitation after placing him on special leave in August.