‘They thought SAPS was only about chasing criminals’: Learners get a new view on science and tech

High school learners were recently exposed to an immersive STEAMI experience at Sasol's annual career expo.

High school students enganging with STEAMI experts at the Sasol TechnoX exhibition Image: Supplied

Hundreds of high school learners gathered in Sasolburg recently for the annual Sasol Techno X career expo.

The three-day event exposed high school learners to career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and innovation (STEAMI) – through an immersive, hands-on experience.

The hybrid event gave learners the opportunity to engage with over 40 STEAMI exhibitors, attend captivating talks and interactive demonstrations, while exploring the latest technology advancements and possible career paths.

Science x human touch

Speaking at the exhibition, Sasol’s Social Impact Vice President, Gao Mothogae said TechnoX had been working to inspire innovation among high school learners for over 21 years.

Mothogae also said solutions to the world’s challenges should be more than just technical.

“The complex social, economic and environmental challenges our world faces don’t only need technical solutions, but an approach that integrates empathy, creativity and human judgment,” said Mothogae.

Sasol Social Impact Vice President Gao Mothoagae speaking at TechnoX exhibition in Sasolburg. / Image: Supplied.

Various organisations from different sectors showcased their work to learners through experiments and practical presentations, in efforts to entice learners to consider pursuing STEAMI careers.

‘Making science relatable’

Although most exhibitors’ participated out of passion for their respective industries, their hard work was greatly rewarded at the end of the three-day event.

Boitjhorisong Resource Centre was identified as the Community Outreach Champion.

Spokesperson Thami Mphokela said their presentation entailed conducting science experiments using “every day” household items to show practically that “science can be done at home.”

The math and science support organisation sought to “demystify” the notion of “science as a difficult subject,” Mphokela told The Citizen.

Inclusivity matters

Social Impact Catalyst award-recipient, Sci-Bono took learners through a futuristic, robotic display and a series of chemical combustion experiments.

Sci-Bono’s Education Officer for In-reach and Outreach services, Xolane Nameka said the organisation’s experiments were aimed at “making science relatable [to learners].”

“We can’t shape the future without shaping the minds of learners first,” he told The Citizen.

Concerned about inclusivity in various fields of science and technology, Nameka posed a challenge to various industry players, saying learners with disabilities should not be left behind.

Students engaging with Sasol exhibitors at TechnoX / Image: Supplied.

Keeping learners interested

Pele ya Pele Life Sciences and Technology educator Mqapheliseni Mthembu said attending Techno X had improved the way he tackles science experiments, helping to make teaching more interactive and keeping learners interested.

“Learners won’t be getting bored anymore,” he told The Citizen.

Mthembu also said he was grateful learners were exposed to endless career possibilities through the expo.

As an example, the science teacher said his learners were surprised to find out there are science careers in the South African Police Services (SAPS), such as forensics.

“They thought SAPS was only about chasing criminals,” said Mthembu.

During his speech on Day 2 of the exhibition, Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela said STEAMI disciplines have the potential to change the world.

“We should not have limits to our dreams…it is only if we remove barriers that we can be able to achieve, innovate, create and build a better country,” he said.

4IR and skills shortages

There was also a spotlight on skills shortages within the Media, Information and Communication Technologies (MICT) sector.

According to the 2022 Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE) and IITPSA (Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa ICT Skills Survey report, the Covid-19 pandemic led to rapid digital transformation and upward improvements in the IT industry.

The report also listed top 10 MICT sectoral priority occupations.