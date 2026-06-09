For them, the gifts were more than just warmth for winter; they were a powerful affirmation that their work is seen and appreciated.

Zamokuhle Gogos, an organisation led by a group of grandmothers in Alexandra, has long served as a vital lifeline for the community’s most vulnerable.

Recently, their tireless work earned them recognition through the Halls’ “Breathe Through It, Mzansi” campaign. After more than a decade of giving without much in return, the Gogos finally found themselves on the receiving end.

Watch: Halls Winter Heroes: Years of giving earn Zamokuhle Gogos winter warmth

Selina Motaung of Zamokuhle Gogos said the recognition has reignited their zeal to continue despite the challenges. Like many other organisations in Alexandra, there have been times when the continuity of their initiatives was threatened. No external support, no funding, and no donations of resources.

Although they began as a sponsored initiative, when funds dried up, the Gogos dug into their pension grants to sustain their work. “Whatever we do, we do it out of our own pockets, and we donate some of the things ourselves.”

Nearly two decades later, they have not stopped striving to bring warmth to Alexandra’s children and the elderly, to whom they donate crocheted blankets, beanies, and gloves during winter. The lack of assistance has, at times, tested their resolve, especially when it seemed their efforts went unnoticed.

Yet they live by a powerful motto that even with limited resources, one must give. “We need to give, even if we don’t have anything. To give is one thing that makes you happy, because when you have a hand that gives, sometimes you will be able to receive.”

That sentiment rang true recently, when the Gogos finally received winter packages from Halls. Their hymns and celebrations underscored the depth of their joy. “We have never been this excited. We received blankets, gloves, and beanies from Halls. That was wonderful.”

For them, the gifts were more than just warmth for winter; they were a powerful affirmation that their work is seen and appreciated. “We can’t wait for anybody to come and donate to us. We, as a community, have to do things for ourselves.”

It is this resolve to bridge gaps in the community that justified Zamokuhle Gogos’ selection as Halls Winter Heroes. “We couldn’t even believe we were selected as winners. That was really amazing for us because we never thought anybody could recognise us, especially Halls”.

She emphasised that their work was never about prizes or accolades, but she nonetheless appreciated the winter packages. “For us, it has been fun doing this work.”