WIN a world-class Cambridge education for your child

IVY Academy – Proudly associated with Cambridge International

Louise Fischer, Principal, (International Curriculum)

We are proud to announce IVY Academy has been approved by Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer its world-leading Cambridge programme.

“We are officially an accredited Cambridge International curriculum provider. This enables us to offer world-class teaching and learning opportunities to South African students and to add empirical value to the education system of South Africa.” Eli Katz – CEO (IVY Academy).

The Lower Secondary Cambridge programme for students aged 13 to 15 gives students starting their high school academic careers a clear path for educational success. Each stage in the Cambridge pathway combines a world-class curriculum, high-quality support for teachers and integrated assessment.

Not only can home-schooling students follow our Lower Secondary course for English, maths and science, but IVY Academy is also offering ALL South African Gr 7-9 students the unique opportunity to follow the Lower Secondary course even if you are already enrolled at another school.

Why would this be beneficial to your academic career? Cambridge is an internationally accredited institution. Completing the Lower Secondary course opens the doors to the next step, Cambridge IGCSE, the world’s most popular international qualification for 15- to 16-year-olds. Cambridge Advanced prepares students for university and higher education and leads to Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications.

Every year, nearly one million students from 10,000 schools in 160 countries prepare for their future with Cambridge programmes and qualifications. We look forward to becoming part of this global teaching and learning movement, broadening the horizons of our students.

Success with Cambridge often gives students admission to the world’s best universities in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond. Our own South African universities accept students who have completed their AS/A-level subjects (with USAf certification).

Christine Özden, chief executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “We are delighted to announce that IVY Academy has joined our global community of Cambridge schools and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them.”

With an amazing team of managers, teachers, and academic support staff, we will face 2021 head on. To our prospective students, come learn, discover and achieve at IVY Academy and make tomorrow yours.

WhatsApp 011 551 9019.

Visit: www.ivyonline.education

