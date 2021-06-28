Competitions
Competitions
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
28 Jun 2021
2:50 pm

WIN a box set with LEGO Friends

Citizen Reporter

Stand a chance to WIN a LEGO FRIENDS - The Apartments box set valued at R2999!

Competition is NOW CLOSED.

Congratulations to our winner:

  1. Emma Jones

Following the hugely popular LEGO Ideas Central Park set that was released in 2019, the LEGO Friends Apartments set will allow fans the chance to recreate their favourite scenes.

This set is complete with iconic features and props and will give fans the real sense of the original filming studio with set lights and allows you to display both apartments, either separately or linked together with the hallway.

Visit: www.lego.com/en-za

Competition closes Sunday, 25 July 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below:

RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN this Women's Month with UBER
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN this Women's Month with UBER
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago