WIN a NEW GHD hot brush

ALL RISE… FOR 2X MORE VOLUME.

Introducing ghd’s first 3D volume smart hot brush, new ghd rise is for the volume seeker, creating 2 x more volume from root to tip.* Achieve instant and effortless volume with ghd rise, gently lifting up from the roots and gliding effortlessly through the lengths for added shape, body and fullness.

Global Hair Ambassador Adam Reed says:

“This innovation has really got me excited, all my clients crave volumized hair, but struggle – this easy to use tool creates volume from the root, creates flicks for fringes or ends or can be used to add body throughout, whatever you want, you can get it… quickly!”

THE SCIENCE

ghd’s unique SMART ultra-zone™ technology spans the 32mm barrel, intelligently sensing and predicting your hair’s needs as you style. It delivers a consistent temperature of 185°C across the entire barrel that is monitored 250 times per second, proactively adapting the power based on the speed of your styling for the optimal temperature and results.

Add ghd pick me up – roof lift spray for 2.5x MORE VOLUME* for R320

In addition, smooth-touch nylon bristles are optimised to ensure the closest contact to lift hair from the root and glides smoothly through the lengths for tangle­ free styling. The result? Healthier looking hair with volume that lasts all day.

ghd rise (R2,900) and pick me up – roof lift spray (R320) is available in the finest salons and ghdhair.com/za

*vs. naturally dried hair

