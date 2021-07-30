WIN CASTLE LITE vouchers courtesy of The Lite Show!

Citizen Reporter

Five Premium members will automatically be entered to win 5 of the 15 vouchers.

Popular YouTube lifestyle show, The Lite Show, brought to you by Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite, has teamed up with The Citizen to offer readers the chance to win vouchers to redeem not just one but two cases of Castle Lite.

Hosted by Donovan Goliath and co-hosts, Mojak Lehoko, Lihle Msimang, Rouge, and Nina Hastie, The Lite Show is fun and interactive and is about giving South Africans the opportunity to stay abreast of the latest news while enjoying a good laugh and getting to know more about the guests featured on the show.

Season 1 guests included the likes of Moonchild Sanelly, Tyson Ngubeni, Coconut Kelz, Rasta, DJ Sbu, Cassper Nyovest and Costa Tich and garnered 1.3 million viewers. Season 2, which has three episodes out so far, has showcased Elsa Majimbo, Holly Rey, and Mpho Popps, among other musical acts.

“Ultimately, The Lite Show is about entertaining our audience and spreading positivity in the current climate. We are able to keep our consumers in-the-know with the latest happenings, always steering to the trending Lite news, keeping them entertained with great local performances and offering the opportunity for them to better connect with great local talent,” says Franscoe Bouwer, Marketing Manager for Castle Lite.

The show’s ethos is “We’re gonna be alright! Keep it Lite!” and Bouwer says, “This really is the heart of our message to consumers, with so much happening in the world and SA at this time it is easy to take on the negativity around us. We have the opportunity to look on the “Lite” side, find the entertaining and remarkable nuggets of positive news and have a good time doing it, if we do this, we know we’re gonna be alright.”

Season 2 is already underway and screening every two weeks, fans can expect to see more A-class celebrities chatting about their exciting and inspiring lives in the entertainment industry.

