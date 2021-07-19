Competitions
Competitions
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
19 Jul 2021
10:13 am

Celebrating families this Madiba Month with READ Educational Trust

Citizen Reporter

WIN 1 of 2 hampers valued at R1000 each!

Two Premium members will automatically be entered to win 2 hampers.

Each hamper includes:

  • 2x Bumper Issue Red Reading Boxes
  • 2x Mug & Spoon sets

Both the mug & spoon sets and Red Reading boxes as well as a myriad of other products, are available to purchase from The READ Online Shop.

Mum and Dad can cosy up and enjoy a fabulous cuppa in the limited edition mugs, whilst the kids can settle down to some fun with the Bumper Issue of the Red Reading Box. 

The READ Online Shop is an initiative by READ Educational Trust, a South African NGO promoting literacy in schools for over 40 years. Visit www.thereadshop.co.za to browse and buy! 100% of the profit from purchases are used to further READ’s work to promote literacy where it’s needed most, in disadvantaged communities countrywide.

*Colours and designs may differ to products depicted in photographs

Competition closes Thursday, 19 August 2021 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members will automatically be entered for this competition.

Enter now by completing the form below:

Read Educational Trust July Comp

RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN this Women's Month with UBER
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN this Women's Month with UBER
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago