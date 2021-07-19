Competitions
Competitions
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
19 Jul 2021
7:49 am

WIN a hamper with ROOKIE USA

Citizen Reporter

In the spirit of Mandela Day, one lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a Rookie USA hamper for your kid/s valued at R2500!

Competition is NOW CLOSED.

Congratulations to our winner:

  1. Cynthia de Swardt

Rookie USA is a kid-only, multi-branded premium retail destination focused on kids from the ages of 0-20 years old, ranging from apparel to accessories and Converse footwear. Offering products from brands including Converse, Nike, Jordan, Hurley, Levi’s, and Crayola. Rookie USA aims to provide a complete head-to-toe kid’s experience.

Each brand speaks to the consumer in a unique way. With an assortment of premium brands, eccentric designs and accessories to choose from, you are guaranteed to find items to suit your kid, no matter their style preference or
personality.

Follow @rookieusa.za on all platforms

Competition closes Sunday, 15 August 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below:

RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN this Women's Month with UBER
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN this Women's Month with UBER
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago