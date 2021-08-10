WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!

Citizen Reporter

Bronx is a world-renowned brand that has taken the world by storm with its ground-breaking hand-crafted genuine leather footwear. Offering contemporary styled footwear for the modern man, each Bronx shoe is designed for quality, reliability and affordability.

BRONX GENUINE LEATHER – A BRAND A MAN CAN TRUST

Bronx Men’s hand-crafted leather shoes are made in South Africa and are meticulously created to combine function and form perfectly with their timeless design. Each item is cut and stitched by hand, with the popular Bronx Dwight Boot taking a collective 243 360 hours to perfect!

What makes Bronx Men stand out from the crowd is that each shoe reflects a true testament to the craftsmanship of the brand by requiring 75 pairs of hands to make just one pair of Bronx that is set to last you close to a lifetime. “When planning a new range of shoes for Bronx, I would have a look at a number of things; international clothing and footwear trends, which styles in the current range are selling well, which aren’t and most importantly, keeping the target customer in mind while ensuring the product remains true to the Bronx brand identity!” adds Gordon Gassert, Product Development Manager at Bolton Footwear.

To grab your own pair of genuine leather Bronx, visit www.boltonshoes.co.za/brand/bronx/ or follow their social media channels for product news and updates via Instagram | @boltonshoessa ; Facebook | @BoltonFootwearSA ; Twitter | @BoltonFootwear.

