WIN 7 nights in the fairest Cape & Garden Route PLUS a CANON camera to take holiday pics!

LAST WORD LONG BEACH

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,000

Imagine endless beach views, fresh air, and inspiration on tap in nature’s playground, yours to explore. The Atlantic Ocean sparkles at your feet, inviting you to linger longer, and savor the extraordinary. The incredible seascapes captivate your imagination as swim, surf, SUP, or stroll along the shore, a shimmering white beach ahead.

All six elegantly appointed sea-facing rooms in our beachfront boutique hotel embrace the restful, marine-inspired décor. Relax on your balcony, perfectly chilled drink in hand, and drift off to the hypnotic sounds of life at the beach. Our resort-style experience includes most meals and beverages for guests’ enjoyment; our seafood dinner is a highlight. Not a fan of seafood? Our chefs are on hand to whip up a delicious alternative, made to your liking. Above all its virtues, Last Word Long Beach’s most remarkable feature belongs to our lovely team. If you seek a seaside luxury boutique hotel promising breath-taking moments and soul awakening experiences, look no further. From the comfort of each spacious room, enjoy endless views of the Atlantic Ocean ahead and the Chapman’s Peak mountains beyond. Our elegant, spacious Superior Rooms, Elegant Suites, and singular Junior Suite provide our guests with the perfect destination for a romantic escapade, fresh-air family bonding, or surfing safari with friends. Special occasions invite run-of-house bookings for a sublime experience of this shoreline paradise belonging only to you. Each gorgeous, luxury guest room, replete with en-suite bathroom, locally inspired botanical amenities, flat-screen TV, mini-bar, hairdryer, ample wardrobe space, personal safe, and private balcony invites repose.

LAST WORD CONSTANTIA

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,000

Last Word Constantia in South Africa’s first-ever wine region and Cape Town’s sophisticated suburb of Constantia, is a hidden gem. The 5-star boutique hotel’s backyard is a patchwork quilt of noble estates under vines, as steeped in beauty as in historic value, and home to a literal feast of gastronomic delights to boot. Last Word Constantia is a serene sanctuary tucked away in the verdant, storied Constantia valley, the origin of South Africa’s most acclaimed viticulture.

Nine beautiful rooms are all en-suite and appointed with fine linens and sumptuous furnishings. The elegant décor offers a restful backdrop to our world-class hospitality. Superior Rooms and three suite categories namely Elegant, Family, and Pool Suites catering to the discerning taste of the well-heeled traveler. The latter, featuring a private plunge pool and dedicated garden, offers ultimate privacy. Last Word is the most intimate experience you will find. Underpinning the pleasures in our sanctuaries are three very important values we hold dearly which are kindness, character and generosity. The smiles on the faces of our family members and their attention to guests’ well-being show the kindness we have become known for.

LAST WORD FRANSCHOEK

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,000

Last Word Franschhoek is the best hotel in Franschhoek for independent, savvy travelers. Come and explore South Africa’s gourmet capital from our 5-star boutique hotel on Huguenot Road, mere heartbeats away from some of the world’s most celebrated eateries. Highly personalized service delivered by lovely people is our hallmark.

Discover classic, understated elegance in our eight lavishly appointed, spacious en-suite Superior Rooms and two sumptuous Pool Suites. The latter, replete with sparkling semi-private plunge pool and leafy courtyard, ideal for rejuvenating moments that are solely yours. The generous guest lounge at our Franschhoek ‘beyond boutique’ hotel opens onto a sun-drenched, poolside patio and courtyard featuring a sizeable, sparkling pool. Adjacent to this becalmed space is our beautiful dining room.

Abundant sunshine and fresh air spill through the large windows, elevating moods and dining experiences. For those wishing to remain tethered to the outside world, our free wireless internet service is a welcome feature. The self-service Resident’s Bar houses a robust selection of quality beverages and is always available for your enjoyment. Raise a toast to the end of another perfect day out from Last Word Franschhoek’s private rooftop patio, a personal space to pair champagne moments with gorgeous wrap-around views. The interiors reflect a distinctive character of understated elegance while the positioning of each hotel offers different and unique surrounds. The generosity is abundant in everything we do, particularly in the exceptionally large rooms, the wholesome breakfasts, complimentary wireless internet, and beverages.

THE CAPE MILNER

1-night stay for 2 people, including breakfast, valued at R4,000

Benefit from living and working remotely from an Oasis within the World’s Best City for travelers. Boast the ultimate Zoom background with the magnificent Table Mountain behind you or tackle your emails poolside with a revitalizing cocktail in hand. The Cape Milner Digital Nomad packages are carefully curated to offer our guests the resources and solutions desired to amplify their productivity at an affordable price, whilst indulging in the paradise of coastal living.

From complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the Hotel to our tailored meeting facilities, the Cape Milner is fundamentally designed to create the ultimate working environment. Retreat to the privacy of your inviting room, which offers dual functionality spaces to work as well as to unwind. Fuel your productivity throughout the day by taking advantage of our added-extra Quick Meals option for a quick bite in our soothing Glass Lounge.

When your working hours come to an end, or if you simply need a brief pause to reset, the splendor of the Mother City is at your fingertips. Situated in the trendy suburb of Tamboerskloof at the foot of Table Mountain, the Cape Milner’s central location is ideal for visiting some of Cape Town’s favorite attractions, including the V&A Waterfront, Camps Bay and Clifton Beaches, and Table Mountain National Park. Take advantage of our tantalizing dining options, further incentivized by our irresistible discounts, or explore some of Cape Town’s most renowned restaurants at your doorstep.

Get rewarded for your productivity with the ability to earn complimentary nights and meals for longer stays. Our Digital Nomad packages are also inclusive of sumptuous breakfast daily and complimentary underground secure parking. Whether it’s to treat yourself to a short retreat whilst staying connected to your work or to transform your office life with our unique benefits, the Cape Milner Digital Nomad Offer is the ideal solution for a seamless hideaway at an iconic destination. The Cape Milner Hotel is part of the Extraordinary Collection of Lodges and Hotels in Southern Africa. These destinations include a wide range from Cape Town to private concessions in the Kruger National Park through to the North West and Limpopo safari areas. Extraordinary boasts an impressive client base that extends beyond South Africa into Zimbabwe.

Tel: + 27 21 426 1101

Email: reserve@capemilner.com

Website: www.capemilner.com Readers Offer: 20% Discount when code: CapeMilner20 is used

TENIQUA TREETOPS

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R3,000

Teniqua Treetops, taking glamping to new heights, anywhere between 2 and 6 meters above the forest floor. A unique forest retreat, your home away from home and your neighbors out of sight. Take a trip back to nature in our 3-star self-catering tented accommodation along the famous garden route.

4 couple suites, 2 deluxe couples’ suites, and 2 family suites, all over 50 meters apart from each other. Nestled either in the gorge or surrounded by the forest, each handcrafted and unique in their offering, but all allow for time in nature to rejuvenate the soul.

Couples’ suite from R1256.00 season-dependent per couple per night.

Deluxe Couples’ suite from R1434.00 season-dependent per couple per night. Family suite from R1760.00 season-dependent per family/group of four per night.

EIKEHOF FARM

1-night stay, midweek, for 2 people valued at R3,000

“Eikehof Farm is a small boutique guest farm nestled at the foot of the Olifantsberg Mountain in the famous Breede Valley. Eikehof offers luxury farm accommodation as well as the perfect Cape Winelands wedding venue. Thick walls, old floors, wooden beams, thatch roof, gable, big hearth in the enormous kitchen – it is an all-season house with the elegance of another era. The Manor House is a national heritage monument and about two hundred years old. Great care was taken in the restoration and refurbishment of the house and every detail well thought of.

At Eikehof we want you to put your feet up and unwind in a luxurious environment, while enjoying a relaxed farm lifestyle. You can fetch fresh eggs every morning from the happy and very tame chickens and play with dwarf goats and a beautiful donkey foal. There is an olive grove, a citrus orchard, and a small vineyard. A Blue Gum Forest is the ideal spot for a picnic and there is a big dam, which is wonderful to cool off in on a hot summer’s day. The property can be rented as a whole, to ensure privacy and exclusivity. Guests will have exclusive access to the entire Eikehof during their stay.”

FOSSIL HILLS

1-night stay, midweek, for 2 people valued at R1,700

The name Fossil Hills comes from the fossils that were and are still found on the farm which date back to the fish age of 355 million years ago.

Fossil Hills is situated on the farm Thornvilla in the Breede Valley between Robertson and McGregor. Thornvilla has been producing wine since 1950 and has been in the Naudé family for 3 generations and is currently a working wine farm.

Forming part of the McGregor Winery, grapes, plums, apricots and various vegetables are harvested each year by Botha and his two sons, Jacob & Anthon.

Come and enjoy the peace and quietness of staying on a working wine farm near the most beautiful town in the Western Cape, McGregor. Here life is slow, tranquil, and gentle.

This valley can be visited throughout the year as each season reveals a gloriously secret beauty, especially for bird watching, hiking, fishing, picnics, cycling, and resting. Enjoy tranquil surroundings and real farm peacefulness.

Fossil Hills has 11 unique cottages and guesthouses that accommodate up to 50 guests on the farm. The stylish self-catering Open Venue caters for private functions and events for up to 50 guests. The fully equipped Lapa Venue is located next to Pinotage House which accommodates 15 guests. The cottages are spaciously located on the farm. Each cottage has its own private outside hot tub, canoes, and mountain bikes to enjoy at your leisure.

Imagine yourself soaking in a steaming hot tub on a chilly evening, add a crackling fire, an endless starry sky, and a glass of local wine. Make an early start to your day and enjoy the hot water whilst slipping on a freshly brewed cup of coffee and watching the sunrise. To fit in, we would recommend you try the following: Walk slower than you usually would (we only up our speed when we go for a run/walk/cycle/4×4 in the mountains). Make sure to stop a few times a day to look at the beautiful mountains surrounding our farm, and maybe you are lucky to see/hear the call of the fish eagle or crane birds. Wear flip-flops or flat shoes to show how committed you are chilling throughout the day. Go fishing, canoeing, and swimming at the dam. Take very long lunches, or maybe a picnic at the dam or in the field. Celebrate every day by having a sundowner or two. Make memories. Relax in total privacy while enjoying our spectacular mountain views.

CANON

1X Canon PowerShot Zoom camera valued at R6,000

