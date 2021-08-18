WIN with the NEW Flying Fish Seltzer

Enid Mathieson

Two Premium members will automatically be entered to win a premium Flying Fish Seltzer hamper valued at R3500 each!

FFS: Jack of All Occasions

The perfect accessory often goes with anything, much like the trendy Flying Fish Seltzer. Dressed up or down, indoors or outdoors, lunch or dinner, at a braai or picnic, or even post gym sessions – Flying Fish Seltzer is the ideal drink!

Flying Fish Seltzer brings to South Africa a trend that has been making waves globally. Hard seltzers provide a healthier alternative to other alcoholic beverages, bringing excitement and versatility to any social occasion. The relatively low sugar and low-calorie properties are some of the reasons for its early appeal and adoption.

True to the brand, innovation is at the heart of Flying Fish. With the introduction of the new Flying Fish Seltzer, changing consumer needs are met with an exciting and quality product. A simple and refreshing drink that is what it is – Sparkling water with alcohol and real fruit flavour.

Made with the highest quality ingredients – water, alcohol, fine bubbles, and a dash of fruit juice – this drink delivers superior refreshment for any occasion and for anyone. Flying Fish Seltzer is available in a premium 300ml can with two flavour varieties: Lemon & Lime and Raspberry.

Flying Fish Seltzer is available at selected Pick ‘n Pay Liquor stores nationwide and online on Pick ‘n Pay asap!, Bottles and most recently Takealot.

Watch the video here:

Please follow us on:

Instagram: flyingfishseltzer

Twitter: @FFSeltzer

Facebook: @FlyingFishSeltzer #FFSeltzer

Drink responsibly. Not for persons under the age of 18.

Competition closes Sunday, 19 September 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below: