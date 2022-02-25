WIN with Carnival City

Enid Mathieson

Carnival City is a playground destination for families and travellers alike.

Under Carnival City’s big top tent visitors encounter all the exuberance of a travelling circus and fairground – jesters, rollercoasters and bright, bold colours all compete for sensory attention.

Carnival City is a convivial place where your inner jester will feel right at home and the whole family, from the youngest to the oldest, can have fun, fun and yet more fun.

From the regular live DJ shows, concerts and other family-orientated events, coupled with a great selection of restaurants and other entertainment venues, all melds together to serve up a feast of fun for everyone. Seven days a week.

The property offers dining to suit everyone’s tastes through a wide selection of restaurants and fast-food outlets. It’s never too late to join the circus. Come to Carnival City where the fun never stops.

Restaurants at Carnival City only, which include:

Calisto Portuguese Restaurant

Fego Caffé

Ocean Basket

Panorottis Pizza Pasta

RocoMamas

Shun De

Thunder Eagle Spur

Vikrams

