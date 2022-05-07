WIN Mom-Azing prizes this Mother’s Month valued at R58,000!

Enid Mathieson

Find the flower bouquet in the paper FROM 9 MAY and stand a chance to WIN! Get your copy of The Citizen throughout May 2022. Competition will run in PRINT only.

Details of the prizes below:

1. Gondwana Private Game Reserve:

2-nights safari for 2 people at Gondwana Game Reserve, all inclusive valued at R25,000

The award winning private 11000 hectare game reserve is ideally and accessibly located on South Africa’s popular Garden Route less than four-hour drive from Cape Town and 45 minutes from George domestic airport. World-class tourist facilities and attractions on Gondwana’s doorstep include championship golf courses at Pinnacle Point, Pezula, and Fancourt, great swimming and surfing beaches, wineries, 5 star accommodation in romantic suites or family villas and the attractive coastal towns of Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

The Reserve is home to lion, elephant, buffalo, rhinoceros, giraffe, hippo, zebra, eland, sable, wildebeest, impala, springbok and waterbuck. Over 15 antelope species and 18 predator species are found on Gondwana. Indigenous Fynbos vegetation cloaks the undulating valleys, adding vivid colour and interest to a Big Five wilderness experience with awe inspiring views of the Langeberg Mountains wherever you look.

Family itineraries include the Junior Ranger Programme which offers fun and educational activities in the Reserve with a dedicated Field Guide as well as a cool backpack and a custom activity booklet to complete during their stay.

Visit gondwanagr.co.za for more info.

2. The Sandton Indaba Hotel:

2-nights lazy weekend stay for 2 people valued at R13,500

Just north of the fast paced business world of Sandton, Johannesburg lies the Indaba Hotel, Spa & Conference Centre. It is a compelling blend of business-like convenience and efficiency, along with a relaxed and warm country hospitality atmosphere. The hotel features an impressive selection of some 24 multi purpose conference venues that can accommodate up to 2000 delegates in total, with banqueting facilities for up to 800 people.

Set in the tranquil bushveld gardens of the Indaba Hotel in the up-market suburb of Fourways, Mowana Spa is a wellness sanctuary which will revive your senses, rejuvenate your body and soothe your soul. Mowana Spa, which takes it’s name from the majestic Baobab Tree of African Lore & Legend, offers wellness journeys based on the recognised healing energy of Tribal Massage in keeping with the spirit of the “Tree of Life”.

Signature Pamper Journeys include the luxurious Mowana Full Day African Rejuvenation Pamper which is an indulgent Spa experience including Breakfast, Lunch, Complimentary Beverages and 6 Revitalising treatments; the romantic Mowana African Skies Night Spa Pamper which includes Dinner, Complimentary Beverages and 3 Relaxing treatments; and the indulgent Mowana African Escape Spa & Stay Pamper Journey for the ultimate decadent relaxation.

Visit indabahotel.co.za for more info.

3. UrbanLux:

WIN: A LINA 700X800 Illuminated Mirror valued at R3,015

WIN: The TOULON Chandelier valued at R2,824.90

Lighting is in our blood, and customer satisfaction is our goal.

UrbanLux is a trusted online supplier of Luxury, Hip and Trendsetting quality lighting products at affordable prices. Not just that, we have the customer service to back it up!

With a history of over 20 years in the Lighting industry, the management team of UrbanLux sources a variety of luxury, stylish and modern-day lighting fixtures for a host of different applications from across the world.

UrbanLux also offers cutting-edge SMART home solutions with its stylish and functional range of Wi-Fi switches, bulbs and accessories that will change the way you interact with your home.

Be the talk of the town! It’s only a click away. It will change your life!

Visit our online store to view the latest lighting products and special promotions that UrbanLux has to offer – https://www.urbanlux.co.za

We are looking forward to having you join the trendsetting UrbanLux community.

Visit urbanlux.co.za for more info.

4. Kleine Zalze:

1 case each of Kleine Zalze red, white & Cap Classique valued at R3,000

Last year Kleine Zalze celebrated its 25th anniversary under ownership of Kobus Basson who acquired the old, run-down property in 1996 with the vision of turning it into a leading producer showcasing the quality and diversity of Stellenbosch winemaking.

Turning the vision into reality, Kleine Zalze Wines, situated outside the town of Stellenbosch, has come to the fore as one of the country’s leading wine brands in terms of offering an exciting, varied range of wines made at levels of quality recognised as being of the best in South Africa. An astonishing array of trophies, medals and top scores from discerning wine critics is testimony to this. As well as – most importantly – thousands of wine-lovers who enjoy Kleine Zalze’s wines locally and all over the world. RJ Botha, head-winemaker at Kleine Zalze says that although the farm’s vision of being a house of diverse ranges of wines offered at various price-points could be seen as complex and daunting, for him and his team the focus is on keeping things as simple and close as possible to the most important aspect of winemaking: soil, place, and vineyards.

Visit kleinezalze.co.za for more info.

5. FitChef:

WIN: A 21 Day – BUDGET – 2 meals + 1 smoothie/day (6 days/week) valued at R3,751

FitChef has some of the tastiest meals out there, hands down. If you’re looking for something fresh, nutritious and delicious for healthy eating, look no further. If you are looking for a tasty, convenient meal, don’t waste your time and money on all other fast food options. Come and try our delicious meals that will not only satisfy your appetite but will also give you the energy needed for the rest of the day.

Once you get in the routine of meal planning and preparation, FitChef can be a godsend. It takes a whole lot of anxiety out of the process, allowing you to simply fill the fridge with healthy, tasty meals that are ready to eat at a moment’s notice. All you have to think about is what you’re going to eat next. The best part is that you won’t find yourself overeating, because with FitChef frozen meals you get to keep your portion sizes down and still enjoy all the taste and texture of your favorite foods.

FitChef is more than just a meal prep company. We are a family, we love our customers, and take pride in providing a product that benefits your health and well-being. We do not cut costs where it matters.

Visit fitchef.co.za for more info.

6. Velt Botanical Art:

A3 Bougainvillea framed botanical valued at R1,490

VELT was started in 2017 by plant lover and conservationist Nicky Andrag from @velt.co.za

Nicky creates botanical artworks of preserved, pressed plants. Her pieces are nostalgic in method yet very contemporary in style, each one of a kind because every plant specimen is unique. Nicky’s journey is an inspiring one: in a few short years, she’s gone from being a stressed -out IT project manager to finding fulfilment in running her own successful creative business by the sandy shores of Cape Town.

Visit velt.co.za for more info.

7. Pradiance Skincare:

Skincare product voucher valued at R5,000

Pradiance was born of the dream that every person in the world should be in a position to use a natural and organic cosmetics. With 30 years of experience in the skincare industry we created a results-driven natural and organic product as best we possibly could, bearing in mind that a common skin concern is sun damage.

Our Hero ingredient Kigelia, also known as Kigelia Africana, has extensive healing powers ideal for all skin conditions. The desired effect is to provide anti-oxidants to the skin, heal sun damaged skin and scar tissue as well as to even out skin tone and enhance the health and beauty of the skin. Kigelia promotes skin elasticity and can plump up the deepest of wrinkles.

Our organic skincare range is scientifically formulated containing Kigelia and other specially selected plant ingredients that are sustainably sourced and certified natural.

“At Pradiance we care about the good health and longevity of your skin. That’s why we only include the purest ingredients in our products. Ingredients that are 100% natural.”

Visit pradiance.co.za for more info.

Competition closes Tuesday, 31 May 2022 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run in print only. Premium members will NOT automatically be entered into this competition due to the nature of the competition. SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply. T&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on www.citizen.co.za. All travel expenses will be for the winners’ own accounts including flights, car hire, Uber, etc.