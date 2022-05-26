WIN a Rad Dad prize hamper valued over R32,000!

Enid Mathieson

Find the rad dad tie in the paper during June 2022 and stand a chance to WIN! Get your copy of The Citizen & Saturday Citizen throughout June 2022. Competition will run in PRINT only .

Details of the prizes below:

1. The Sandton Indaba Hotel:

2-nights lazy weekend stay for 2 people valued at R13,500

Just north of the fast paced business world of Sandton, Johannesburg lies the Indaba Hotel, Spa & Conference Centre. It is a compelling blend of business-like convenience and efficiency, along with a relaxed and warm country hospitality atmosphere. The hotel features an impressive selection of some 24 multi purpose conference venues that can accommodate up to 2000 delegates in total, with banqueting facilities for up to 800 people.

Set in the tranquil bushveld gardens of the Indaba Hotel in the up-market suburb of Fourways, Mowana Spa is a wellness sanctuary which will revive your senses, rejuvenate your body and soothe your soul. Mowana Spa, which takes it’s name from the majestic Baobab Tree of African Lore & Legend, offers wellness journeys based on the recognised healing energy of Tribal Massage in keeping with the spirit of the “Tree of Life”.

Signature Pamper Journeys include the luxurious Mowana Full Day African Rejuvenation Pamper which is an indulgent Spa experience including Breakfast, Lunch, Complimentary Beverages and 6 Revitalising treatments; the romantic Mowana African Skies Night Spa Pamper which includes Dinner, Complimentary Beverages and 3 Relaxing treatments; and the indulgent Mowana African Escape Spa & Stay Pamper Journey for the ultimate decadent relaxation.

Visit indabahotel.co.za for more info.

2. Valley of the Rainbow Estate:

2-nights stay for a family of 4 in a 4-sleeper tented chalet valued at R5,260

Surrounded by mountains, indigenous forests and rivers, Valley of the Rainbow is the perfect country and nature estate to experience peace and tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Near the towns of Dullstroom and Belfast, this popular Fly Fishing location is well situated on the primary tourist routes from Johannesburg and Pretoria to the eastern escarpment and Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga, South Africa.

A mere 2-hour drive from Johannesburg/Pretoria, with a variety of birds, indigenous tree and wildlife species, Valley of the Rainbow offers its guests a spectacular diversity of fauna and flora. Plus a range of activities for the whole family to enjoy, from Fly Fishing, MTB and 4×4 outrides, to Hiking Trails and Forest Picnics – what more could dad want!

Visit rainbowvalley.co.za for more info.

3. Magaliesberg Canopy Tours:

A canopy tour experience for a family of 4 valued at R3,260

The original Eco-adventure Canopy Tour in the Magaliesberg, professionally operated and unequalled by any of its rivals.

Experience the 2, 400-million-year-old Magaliesberg on a unique canopy tour through the Ysterhout Kloof. The Magaliesberg Canopy Tour consists of eleven(11) platforms built high within the rock faces of the kloof and joined by ten(10)slides up to 140m long and 30m above the stream below.

Trained guides assure the safety each client while describing interesting facts about ancient mountain, surrounding ecology, bird, and animal life. This is where your unforgettable, unmatchable adventure begins- enjoy flying through nature.

At Magaliesberg Canopy Tour we also accommodate Wheelchair bound adventure enthusiast through our innovative sliding chair called “Lettie”.

Anyone aged 5 years and upwards can participate excluding expecting mothers.

Rates:

R695.00 per person 20% discount for pensioners 20% Weekday Special( Monday- Friday)-valid until 31 July 2022 Group discounts of more than 10 people (includes Corporates)



Enquiries & Booking Details:

Booking is essential

Telephone – 014 535 0150 / 079 492 0467

Email – info@magaliescanopytour.co.za

Visit MagaliesbergAdventureActivity for more info.

4. Shoetopia:

Men’s FitFlop Iqushion’s & Ugg Scuff slippers valued at R2,448

UGG: From sheepskin boots and slippers that lend a nod to relaxed southern California culture, to high-fashion sneakers, sandals and heels, the iconic Australian brand UGG has proven that it’s always UGG season. Founded in 1978 by a young Australian surfer with a love for sheepskin, UGG has evolved to cater for every shoe-dream imaginable.

Visit www.trenton.co.za/brands/ugg.html for more info.

FITFLOP: When FitFlop entered the shoe scene in 2007, people thought a shoe could not look good and feel great, especially after hours of wearing. FitFlop decided to change that one step at a time. Scientifically engineered to promote optimal body alignment and complement your natural walking style, FitFlops™ are literally made for living in their extensive range of fashionable and functional designs are the result of science and passion. FitFlops™ are the perfect combination of biomechanics, comfort and fashion.

Visit www.shoetopia.co.za/about-fitflop for more info.

5. Cape Union Mart:

A prize voucher valued at R3000

For the dads who love camping. And the dads who love couching. For the Burnt-The-Chicken-Again-Dads, the MacGyver Dads, and – especially – the Never-Stop-Exploring-With-You Dads

For the dads you can climb with, and the dads you can cry with.

For every kind of Legendary Dad, there are Legendaddy gifts, like K-Way Down Jackets and Leatherman Multitools, at Cape Union Mart, the home of the Father’s Day gift, this 19 June. The adventure starts here.

Visit www.capeunionmart.co.za for more info.

6. Big Blue:

Prize voucher valued at R2,000

Big Blue offers proudly South African made clothing since 1986

The Best Locally Produced Fashion and the Coolest Gifts, Just for YOU!!! Big Blue has a broad range of clothing, accessories and gifts for both men and women that have a local vibrant flavour.

If you are looking for gifts, clothing or gadgets, Big Blue has it all. They offer unique items such as stunning dresses for women & quirky shirts for men that invoke a powerful sense of nostalgia and fun. South Africa is in our DNA.

Visit www.bigblue.co.za for more info.

7. The Daily Dad Pack:

Includes 2x Daily Dad Packs, 2x A3 framed prints and 1x Memento Daddy calendar valued at R2,000

The Daily Dad Pack is a carefully curated pack of mini-isms from dads around the world who have openly shared the advice they always wished they were told.

There is no playbook for dads. If you were lucky enough to have had a supportive and loving father-figure in your life, then you’re lucky. Not many do.

The Daily Dad Pack is stacked with 101 pieces of advice for new dads entering the world of parenthood with their significant other or support structures to help navigate through the world of uncertainty and piles of nappies.

The Daily Dad Pack hosts a multitude of products geared at helping new and “old” dads stay present while parenting. The products are in support of father’s mental health to assure them that they are not alone, although alone is something they will feel a lot.

Visit www.dailydadpack.com for more info.

8. The Simple Man:

Includes 1x superhero wall art, 1x insulated cup, 1x grooming kit and selected snacks valued at R1,475

The Simple Man is an online store and e-commerce platform whose main target market is men. We specialize in selling items that fall under: Grooming; Outdoors equipment; Smoking; Munchies and Snacks; and other interesting and collectable goods. The Simple Man is constantly adding new items that we believe our fellow South African Men deserve.

Currently we are expanding; creating a marketplace for new start-up businesses; small businesses; and for those entrepreneurs that have limited or no access to an online platform in which they can sell their products. With no shipping or storage costs as well as a small commission, the Simple Man simply wants to give other entrepreneurs the opportunity for the growth that they deserve.

Who are we?

The Simple Man started off as a “simple” conversation between friends about the lack of men’s basic needs and interests being catered for in the South African marketplace, soon manifested itself into the Simple Man.

The Simple Man is a character based off of one of those friends who felt as though they can never really find what they are looking for: Things that are not too flashy but also not boring; Things that are value for money but also not too expensive; Things that can be entertaining when alone but also entertaining with others.

We know that more men want simple, they want it fast and they want an experience. This is what we do – this is what we prioritize while the simple man focuses on the rest. We are a team of like minded individuals who encourage men to pursue their interests while investing in themselves and others. We have made self care “simple” for men.

With the Simple Man, size doesn’t matter: Because what we lack in size, we make up for in perfect execution; delivering the best customer service; Individual attention; and good quality products.

Visit www.thesimpleman.co.za for more info.

Competition closes Thursday, 30 June 2022 at midnight.

