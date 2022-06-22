WIN with Pick n Pay!

Enid Mathieson

The prize includes:

2x bottles of Jacques Mouton Cabernet Sauvignon (the bottles of wine will be available for collection at the festival) 2x tickets to the Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

PICK N PAY WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL TRAVELS TO JOHANNESBURG

Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa will transform into the Cape Winelands

Joburgers can soon taste their way through the Winelands in July at the Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival. The popular event – back after a two-year hiatus – perfectly blends a selection of local wines with delicious food.

The event has pulled out all the stops this year, evident by the sold-out festival in Cape Town in April. The Johannesburg edition promises the same fun-filled day out and will take place on Saturday 2 July at the Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa.

Wine and food enthusiasts will be able to taste various wines on offer and indulge in a variety of food options while soaking up the experience with live music in big open seating areas.

Over 20 estates from wine-producing regions across South Africa will have their varieties available for tasting at the event. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase their favourite wines to sip on the lawns or take home to stock their wine cellars.

“Our stores have become ‘the home of South African wine’ as we continually list more local brands on our shelf and online shop. This festival lets us elevate our wine experience to customers and invite them to a fully interactive wine and food experience,” says Gavin Ievers, head of Pick n Pay Liquor.

Wine estates participating include Durbanville Hills, Spier, Tokara and Waterford, to name a few. Jacques Mouton, who produces exclusive wines for Pick n Pay, will also be present.

New to the festival this year is a dedicated sparkling wine experience, where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will abound for your tasting pleasure.

The “Pick n Pay Food Lane” will provide various food choices – prepared by professional chefs using the freshest produce and ingredients. Meals include fish and chips, fresh salads, sushi, and indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. Pick n Pay’s Burger Truck and Pizza Truck will also be serving their popular meals. There will also be a coffee trailer serving the freshest brews throughout the day.

Event details :

Saturday 2 July 2022

12:00 – 18:00

Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa

Ticket price: R250 inclusive of a branded glass and tasting tokens.

No 18s allowed at this event

NB: Your friends at Pick n Pay remind you to drink responsibly.

Pick n Pay supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons Under the Age of 18 years.

Tickets available at Webtickets: https://bit.ly/3wwQMRk

The latest updates are available on the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival social media pages, or please visit www.pnpwineandfoodfestival.co.za

1. Facebook: @PicknPayWineandFoodFestival

2. Instagram: @picknpaywineandfoodfestival

3. Twitter: @PnPWineFoodFest

Competition closes Thursday, 30 June 2021 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will not be automatically entered for this competition due to the nature of the competition.

CLICK THIS LINK TO ENTER!