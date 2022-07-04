WIN hampers with Sipsmith London Gin

Enid Mathieson

Winter gin-spiration for gin lovers

World Gin Day was celebrated on the 11th of June earlier this month , however for true gin lovers, every day is gin day. Especially in these colder winter months.

When you think of gin, you probably think of lazy summer afternoons and gazing off into the picturesque distance without a care in the world. Unfortunately, this side of the equator, World Gin Day takes place in the middle of winter. While we firmly believe that gin can be enjoyed year-round, perhaps you’re looking for something a little more winter friendly to honour the occasion. Here are our three favourite warm gin cocktails to serve this World Gin Day:

If you’re hosting a classy winter dinner party, serve a Hot Negroni

A hot take on a classic Italian cocktail, this wonderful winter warmer has delicious berry undertones and is best enjoyed on a cold winter evening. Bonus points if you can organise a wood fire and play some Pavarotti in the background. Class is your name. Hot Negronis are your game.

You’ll need:

1 part Sipsmith London Dry Gin; 1 part Campari; 1 part sweet vermouth; berry tea; and an optional dehydrated orange or fresh orange slice (for the wow factor).

Method:

Pour the first three ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with hot berry tea. Garnish with a dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice.

If you’re in need of some vitamin C, serve aHot Clements

If you’re looking for the ‘fun aunt’ version of a flu juice, the Hot Clements is the drink for you. A delightfully sippable twist on the zesty St Clements cocktail, this tasty winter drink has the added bonus of a sneaky immune system boost! Whether you opt for clementine juice or orange juice, it’s bound to be the perfect winter tipple.

You’ll need:

1 part Sipsmith London Dry Gin; 3 parts warm clementine (or orange) juice; 1 teaspoon simple syrup; 1 teaspoon lemon juice; and a sprig of mint to garnish (if you’re feeling fancy).

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a glass. Stir. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

If you’re classic, but don’t want to freeze, serve a Hot G&T

Can’t stand mulled wine, but in need of a winter warmer? Turn up the heat on a classic favourite and try a Hot G&T. Say goodbye to frozen hands from clasping your drink all night. It’s a G&T in a trench coat – bold, yet stylishly simple.. Enjoy all the fun of a regular G&T but with some winter-friendly spunk.

You’ll need:

2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin; 1 part tonic syrup; hot water; and an orange twist to garnish (for that extra pizzaz).

Method:

Combine the gin and tonic syrup in a mug or heatproof stem glass. Stir well. Top with boiling water. Garnish with an orange twist.

Celebrate the brilliant juniper-laced spirit in all its glory this World Gin Day by serving up some hot takes of your favourite gin cocktails. After all – in our humble opinion, at least – gin is always a good idea.

NB: Your friends at Sipsmith London Gin remind you to drink responsibly.

Sipsmith London Gin supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons Under the Age of 18 years.

