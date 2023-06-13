WIN 1 of 8 Father’s Month Prizes

By Zarko Jevtic

Competitions close on the 30th of June, don’t miss this opportunity to spoil your everyday hero. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.

2-NIGHT STAY AT PLAINS CAMP

Treat your father to an unforgettable experience at Plains Camp in the Kruger National Park, the home of Rhino Walking Safaris.

1-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT D’OREALE GRANDE HOTEL AT EMPERORS PALACE

Experience true luxury, excitement and entertainment at Emperors Palace – the perfect choice for guests looking for supreme comfort and elegance.

A 1-NIGHT STAY FOR 2 ADULTS AT ZARAFA BOUTIQUE LODGE

Located on the doorstep of the Kruger, The Zarafa is the ideal sanctuary for those who seek balance of mind, body and soul.

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR FOUR AT VALLEY OF THE RAINBOW

Near the towns of Dullstroom and Belfast, this popular Fly Fishing location is surrounded by mountains, indigenous forests, and rivers. Valley of the Rainbow is the perfect country and nature estate to spoil your father.

HOT ONES HAMPER FROM THE SAUCE SHOP

WIN a trio of Hot Ones sauces for Dad, including one each of The Classic- Garlic Fresno Edition, Los Calientes and The Last Dab: APOLLO.

MAKALALI MAIN LODGE 2-NIGHT STAY

Nestled in the heart of South Africa’s bushveld in the 26 000 hectare Makalali Private Game Reserve. The aha Makalali Main Lodge is a tranquil retreat that promises to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

VELDSKOEN HAMPER

One lucky reader will walk away with a pair of Drakensberg Veldskoen and a pair of Veldskoen slippers.

A WHISKYBROTHER HAMPER

One lucky reader will win an assortment of whiskies, including a WhiskyBrother exclusive whisky, glassware and whisky books.