WIN: 2 nights at Belvidere Manor valued at R3 570

Lagoonside Accommodation

Belvidere Manor is a proud member of the RussellStone Group.

Situated on South Africa’s scenic Garden Route in the popular lagoon side town of Knysna, Belvidere Manor offers comfortable hotel rooms, as well as self-catering accommodation in single- and double-storey free standing cottages, as well as a range of delicious dining experiences and breathtaking natural surroundings.

Built in 1849, the historic Manor House is an exquisite example of Cape Georgian architecture, and the quaint on-site pub, The Bell Tavern, is a restored farm building.

The Manor House, tavern and cottages are surrounded by two hectares of landscaped gardens, set within the secluded Belvidere Estate, which is a leafy suburb of Knysna. From the terrace of the Manor House, there are unrivalled views across the lawns and swimming pool to the lagoon.

45 min from George International Airport

Accommodation Self-catering cottages.

Knysna attractions and activities.

Function & Wedding Venue

Intimate gatherings of 10 – 80 guests

10 min from central Knysna

Catering Tailored to suit your needs.

Pub on the property.

Duthie Hotel Rooms & Self-Catering Cottages

Accommodation options include hotel rooms, as well as freestanding, self-catering cottages situated in two hectares of gardens.

The single and double storey cottages have lagoon or garden views. Each cottage has a wide veranda or stoep, a comfortable living room, a fully equipped kitchen and one or two double en-suite bedrooms. In addition, some have a third bedroom or a study, and a dining room. There is covered parking alongside and the cottages are fully serviced daily.

Our latest addition, the Duthie hotel rooms, are en-suite with a shower, and comfortably sleep two guests in lavish king-sized beds. These 3 ground floor units are private, with a screened terrace, and boast easy access to the restaurant and other amenities.

Each unit is equipped with a tea & coffee station and a Smart TV for your convenience.

The Bell Tavern

Knysna’s smallest pub, The Bell Tavern, is located on the site of the original Belvidere farmhouse and seats just 36 people inside the cosy structure with its wood-burning fireplace. Another 60 guests can be accommodated outside under the pergola. Unique features of the pub include the wine cellar which is viewed through a window in the floor, the yellow wood ceiling and ironwood block floor. The Bell, which is popular with both locals and visitors, is known for its delicious pub meals, craft beer on tap, and exciting events and specials.

The Manor House

The Manor House, which dates back to 1849, houses Reception, Caroline’s dining room, a library room and the kitchen. It was built by Thomas Henry Duthie who bought the property from his father-in-law, George Rex, who called it Belvidere, meaning “Beautiful Vistas”. The house followed a British (rather than Cape Dutch) design known as Georgian, with large doors and windows and an uncluttered façade and was built of local materials.

