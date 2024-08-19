WIN: 2-nights at High Season Farm valued at R6 000

Stand a chance to win 2-nights at High Season Farm Hemel en Aarde, Hermanus. Stay in a luxury self-catering cottage valued at R6 000!

Welcome to Heaven on Earth

High Season Farm is beautifully positioned in the picturesque Hemel en Aarde Valley near Hermanus, just 110 km from Cape Town.

Join us for a relaxing stay in our luxurious 4-star self catering cottages, each one privately tucked away in its own piece of paradise.

Enjoy the panoramic mountain views while relaxing in this peaceful place. Our child-friendly farm has much to explore, such as the much loved Nguni cattle and the many farm dams. You may want to swim in our pool or go for a delightful walk where the scenery alone makes it worth exploring. Our breathtaking valley is home to some of South Africa’s best wine farms and we are just a stone’s throw

away from Hermanus, where there is spectacular land-based whale watching. The valley also hosts many popular mountain bike trails.

Each luxury cottage is fully equipped and has a barbecue area. You will never be without electricity, as we have installed inverters in every cottage. We also offer 20-channel DStv and free WiFi.

High Season Farm – such an unforgettable experience.

https://www.facebook.com/highseasonfarm

https://www.instagram.com/highseasonfarm

https://www.highseasonfarm.co.za/

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at High Season Farm Hemel en Aarde, Hermanus.

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2-night stay for two in a self-catering luxury cottage

2-night stay for two in a luxury cottage Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2024.