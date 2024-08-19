Competitions

19 Aug 2024

WIN: 2-nights at Hotel Sky, Sandton valued at R3 300!

2 Readers will each win a 2-night stay for two at Hotel Sky, Sandton, in a junior executive room, including breakfast. R3 300 per prize!

The Award-Winning Hotel Sky 

The home of style, indulgence and unforgettable experiences!

Hotel Sky Sandton, ideally located in the heart of Sandton, is the jewel in the crown of Africa’s innovative economic hub. Offering that much sought-after combination of business and leisure, Hotel Sky Sandton has earned its spot on the map as a perfect destination.

Hotel Sky Cape Town, on the other hand, is located on Cape Town’s Foreshore. The iconic red outline of the 28-storey hotel has already entrenched its position in the skyline and become a major talking point across the city. Almost every room offers incredible city views.

Both of our hotels are perfectly located for business and leisure travellers alike. Hotel Sky is so much more than just a place to rest your head – world-class restaurants and bars coupled with lavish facilities make for an experience unlike any other. We want every aspect of your Hotel Sky experience to be treasured, whether you’re dining at Eclipse or Infinity Restaurant or enjoying a sundowner in one of our cocktail bars. If you’re a thrill-seeker, the exhilarating SKY-HI RIDE is for you! Touch the sky with this gravity-defying ride, 146 metres above the City Bowl on the roof of Hotel Sky Cape Town. It’s the first ride of its kind in Africa.

What’s more, our hotels are fitted with cutting-edge technology to enhance and optimise guests’ experiences. Some of this technology includes simple, contactless booking, check-in and room access via the Hotel Sky app. AI-powered robots throughout the hotels supplement and support the large workforce, thereby enhancing guest relations.

Are you looking for the ideal venue to host your next meeting or conference? Hotel Sky in Sandton and Cape Town have everything you need, no matter the size. From a 190-seater auditorium and a 200-seater conference room, to smaller meeting rooms for 4 to 14 people.

Dreams realised!

www.hotelsky.co.za

Hotel Sky Sandton – 150 West Street, Sandton, Johannesburg

Tel: 010 880 4449

Hotel Sky Cape Town – 9 Lower Long Street, Cape Town

Tel: 021 879 5040

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month giveaway competition, two lucky readers will each win the following: 

2-nights stay for 2 readers each at Hotel Sky, Sandton.

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

  • Includes: 2-nights stay for 2 readers each in two junior executive rooms including breakfast.
  • Excludes: any/all land and air transfers
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2024.

