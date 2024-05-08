WIN: 2 nights at Les Chambres Guest House valued at R5 660

Stand to WIN 2 nights for two people sharing at Les Chambres Guest House Franschoek WC incl. breakfast & wine tasting.

This heartfelt Mother’s Month competition The Citizen would love to send 3 BEST MOMS EVER to The Garden Route, Knysna and Franschoek Western Cape in the most memorable guest houses and manors!

Old Victorian style guest house built in 1898.

Les Chambres Guest House is in the heart of Franschhoek, just a 2-minute walk from some of Cape Wineland’s best restaurants. The elegant garden features an outdoor pool, sun loungers and seating areas in the garden and on the terrace.

Stylish rooms in the restored Victorian house are decorated with a mix of antique and modern furnishings. All are equipped with air-conditioning, tea/coffee-making facilities, minibars, and en suite bathrooms with amenities.

A buffet breakfast is served daily and can also be enjoyed on the terrace by the pond during the summer months. After breakfast, guests can relax on one of the benches in the garden full of native plants.

Free Wi-Fi access is available in all common areas. Staff can arrange bike rental, and a shuttle service is available upon request.

There are plenty of hiking opportunities in the area, and Pearl Valley Golf Course is just 15 km away. The Huguenot Monument is 300 meters from Les Chambres.

Rooms and Accommodation

The intimate atmosphere of our 8-room guesthouse allows us to provide personalized customer service to assist you during your stay at Les Chambres Guesthouse and ensure you have a great stay.

The 4 (four) Superior King Suites pay homage to the old and the new in this guesthouse. The suites vary slightly in size from approximately 25m2 to 30m2 overlooking the courtyard or garden. The choice and combination of materials have been carefully selected to give you a cool experience. The king-size beds are simply extravagant! Each room is different, but the colour palette uses unique and expertly coordinated hues. Each suite has its bathroom, equipped only with a shower.

Luxuriously appointed, our two Junior Suites on the first (1st Floor) provide amazing accommodation the suites are approximately 25m2. You’ll relax in comfort with an inviting full king-sized bed during your stay. both suites are decorated in tones of beige, gold and blue.

Owners Cottage Suite 1 and 2 at Les Chambres Guesthouse is modern luxury. These beautifully appointed suites feature a nicely designed bedroom and a terrace overlooking the pool.

Your website link and tags (Social Media tags). Instagram – leschambresguesthouseFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/leschambresguesthouse Website – Les Chambres Guesthouse Franschhoek

T&Cs apply:

Includes breakfast & accommodation for 2 people sharing & wine tasting at Holden Manz Wine Estate

Subject to availability

Excludes land & air transfers

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 9 June 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Mother’s Month competition 2024.